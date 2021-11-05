“What’d you say?”: Twitch streamer Tyler1 mocks xQc in hilarious fashion

During the real-life Twitch Rivals tournament, Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp had an interesting interaction with Felix "xQc" Lengyel which he shared with his viewers.

The League of Legends streamer did a hilarious impression of the French-Canadian, explaining that he thought Lengyel was a "five-year-old" at first.

Tyler1 does an impression of xQc at Twitch Rivals

During this year's real-life Twitch Rivals event, streamers had to take part in some physically-intense events. Many well-known streamers were invited, including Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, Blaire "QTCinderella," Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris, Sammy "adept," and more.

Tyler1 held a stream during the event and got to talking about xQc, saying that he looked so brittle he could snap him with his "two little pinchers", i.e., his index finger and thumb.

The day before the event started, all the streamers involved in the tournament were called for a preparatory meeting in order to be briefed on important notes they would have to keep in mind. Tyler1, who saw xQc at the meeting, said:

"xQc would like, run in, sit in the front, criss-cross-applesauce, like instantly. All by himself. I thought he was like, five years old, at first."

He added,

"That's probably why people watch him, because they can relate, bro. I was like, what the hell are you doing man. 28 years old, sitting criss-cross-applesauce in the front. 75 pounds."

A viewer in his chat confronted Tyler1, reminding him that he was talking behind xQc's back. However, the streamer was prepared. He replied saying that he straight up told Felix the same thing straight to his face:

"I said 'xQc, why are you sitting criss-cross-applesauce?'"

Tyler1 then began to do an impression of xQc by making unintelligible noises while emulating Lengyel's typical voice modulation and speaking habits.

"I was like, what? Huh? What happened? What did you say?"

Tyler1 and xQc are known to frequently insult each other on camera, simulating fake tension between the two of them in order to entertain their viewers.

The two were seen arguing incessantly about mundane issues when they partnered up with streamers Lane "Surefour" Roberts and Lucas "Buddha" Ramos during the Twitch Rivals: Fall Guy tournament hosted by Ludwig Ahgren.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee