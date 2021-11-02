“Save your energy for the next game”: xQc and Disguides Toast engage in an intense Crab Game 1v1

A clip of Felix "xQc" Lengyel outsmarting Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang during a match of Crab Game is currently gaining traction on the internet.

The two faced off in an intense game of tag, where the winner would win the entire match and $27 million in-game. Disguised Toast chasing xQc around for a whole minute had many laughing.

xQc wins a match of Crab Game after out-running Disguised Toast

On 1 November 2021, many streamers got together to play several matches of Crab Game, a new Steam title that is currently going viral. The trailer for the game, which consisted of over-blown and inaudible voice lines along with confusing visuals, was an instant hit amongst the streaming community.

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Janet "xChocoBars" Rose, and Thomas "Sykkuno" were some of the streamers spotted in the lobby, amongst many others from different communities on Twitch.

After a long and grueling match, xQc and Disguised Toast were the final two to reach the last stage. The final mini-game was a deadly game of tag, where one player was strapped to a bomb and the other would have to avoid being given the bomb, or being "it" as it would be described in classic tag terminology.

Disguised Toast was given the bomb and his objective was to chase xQc all over the tiny map in an attempt to pass it to him. The room had several blocks to climb over and a lot of obstacles, which caused Wang to fall behind after a minor slip-up.

In the clip, xQc is seen running away with ease while laughing, as Disguised Toast, who had seemingly accepted his fate, can be heard pleading his case in the background:

"Please! Please, I need the money."

Toast attempted to catch up, but xQc zoomed across the map in circles, providing for an absurdly hilarious sight for viewers. His character could be heard exploding after a few seconds. Unsurprisingly, xQc won the match and $27 million in-game.

The Crab Game lobby was set up by Sykkuno, who had messaged a large number of people, asking if they were interested in playing.

