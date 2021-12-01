"That's not an exaggeration": Destiny's stream coincidentally cuts out right as he says YouTube pays him more than Twitch

Luck wasn't on Steven Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnell II's side today, with his most recent stream dying just two hours after he went live.

However, the coincidental timing of his stream ending had his fans laughing, jesting that Twitch was doing "damage control" owing to the nature of his statements at the time it occurred.

Destiny says he makes more from YouTube than Twitch excluding streaming revenue

Steven Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnell II had a hilarious mishap occur during his latest stream. The streamer has been pretty open with several behind-the-scenes aspects of live streaming in general and began speaking about his experience with Twitch vs. YouTube after the topic of Ludwig Ahgren's shift from Twitch to YouTube Gaming was brought up.

Destiny brought up the performance of both his Twitch channel and YouTube channel:

"I'm pretty big on YouTube. I don't know if I would - I would say that I'm way bigger on Twitch compared to all of Twitch, than I think I am on YouTube compared to all of YouTube. That would be my guess."

Kenneth then revealed a giant detail about the difference in his earnings between the two platforms:

"And I make 5 times the money on YouTube than I do on Twitch. Like, that's not an exaggeration. That's not including - by the way, that's not including my YouTube streaming at all. Just going by my ad revenue on my channel, I make 5 times the money on YouTube than I do on Twitch, without including stream-"

Before Destiny could finish his sentence, his stream suddenly died. While the actual reason was a power cut on his side, fans began to joke that Twitch took him out to save face.

Destiny is no longer a Twitch partner but is currently an affiliate. The nature of his contract allows him to stream simultaneously to both Twitch and YouTube.

Ludwig Ahgren's platform shift from Twitch to YouTube has been described as a monumental event in streaming history, as Ahgren was one of the top streamers on Twitch.

He currently holds the record for the most-subscribed Twitch channel, with 283,0656 subscribers after his 31-day subathon. Many expect more Twitch streamers to move platforms in the coming weeks.

