“It’s not worth it”: Alinity speaks about friendships in the Twitch community with Mizkif 

Natalia "Alinity" Mogolion's response to a statement that Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter made during her recent live stream has created mixed reactions among the community.

The Canadian streamer guest-starred on Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's live stream, along with fellow Twitch streamer Emiru. The lot delved into the topic of the RFLCT controversy, about which Alinity had a lot to say.

Alinity comments on Valkyrae's claim that "no one defended her"

Valkyrae's eventful stream, which took place the other day, has completely taken hold of the Twitch community.

Throughout the stream, a seemingly emotional and upset Rae name-dropped many of her friends and fellow streamers, calling them out for not defending her in public as she was receiving heavy flak for her ongoing RFLCT scandal.

Mizkif, who had calmed Valkyrae down during her stream and ultimately convinced her to shut it off the day before, had called Alinity and Emiru over for his latest live stream.

Mogolion asked Mizkif whether he would defend someone if he saw them being wronged, to which he replied that he would. Riffing off of this, Alinity said:

"Yeah? Not a lot of people have the balls to do that. Especially when there's something to lose. You could've lost. You had shit to lose. A lot of people don't have the balls to get involved when there's drama."

She then connected her point to the topic of Valkyrae's statement.

"That's what I think happened to Valkyrae.. she was really upset that her friends didn't come and defend her, but she needs to understand that a lot of people are afraid. It's not worth it, getting destroyed by the internet."

Alinity is no stranger to being a target on the internet. Due to her past controversies, the streamer was subjected to death threats and hateful verbal abuse for years. In recent times, she has managed to change her public image and is able to hang out with other streamers more comfortably. She continued, saying:

"That's what happened to me. Everybody stopped talking to me when I had drama. (In) comes Mizkif. He took the heat - what could have potentially been the heat. You got the balls, man."

The trio ended the speech by clapping, and both Alinity and Mizkif hugged it out. However, not everyone agrees with what she had to say.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Regardless of the split in opinion regarding Alinity's statement, the internet shares the general consensus that Valkyrae should not have streamed the other day. Many have stated that she ended up "digging herself a deeper hole" after some of the comments she made.

Several of her friends have publicly made posts on social media defending Rae's character and comforting her after all the backlash she received.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod