"Why did you throw the cat": CallMeCarson asks Alinity a question, leaves her in disbelief

During an August 2020 live stream, Carson “CallMeCarson” King ended up asking Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon about the infamous “cat-throwing” incident.

The two were part of the game lobby, along with multiple other content creators. Alinity admitted to having no idea who Carson was, which led to a hilarious “altercation” between the two.

Carson eventually ended up asking Alinity “why she threw the cat.” Fans of the content creator might remember the animal abuse controversy that she got involved in, as the animal rights organization “PETA” even called her out for her treatment of her pet cats.

ATTENTION: @TwitchSupport,



Take a stand for cats & please remove Alinity from @Twitch immediately. She is using the platform to post animal abuse, which sends a dangerous message to anyone watching her videos. Cats are not props to abuse for more views 🐱https://t.co/EsIsB5o6Tf — PETA (@peta) July 19, 2019

Alinity was stunned into silence for a few seconds when Carson asked her the question. She eventually aired her reluctance to talk about the incident(s), as other streamers tried to change the topic.

Alinity responds awkwardly after Carson asks her why she “threw her pet cat”

The live stream can be viewed in the video posted below. Alinity told the other streamers that “she needed a sh*t.” The streamer promised that her break will be “super-quick,” as most creators on the stream ended up bursting into laughter.

True to her word, Alinity returned very soon, much to the surprise of the other streamers on the broadcast. She was questioned about her speed and ended up claiming that she has very good “digestion.” Carson seemed amused and tried to ask Alinity a “question.” He was eventually accused by Alinity of trying to “fight her,” who said the following:

“Are you big? Coz I don’t know who you are.”

The rest of the streamers thought that Carson had been insulted, as Alinity eventually spoke about her pet cat. Carson asked her the following questions:

“Can I ask you a question? Why did you throw the cat? How much air-time did it get?”

The question led to an awkward silence from Alinity, who in her own words could not believe that Carson was asking her about the cat. The other creators changed the topic quickly, although Carson had a wry smile on his face.

Alinity was accused of mistreating her pet cat multiple times. Once, the streamer threw one of the cats during a live stream. She has been accused of getting a little too comfortable with her pets in the past and was also caught on stream spitting vodka in one of the cats’ mouth.

The amount of support is incredible, it's impossible to thank everyone so I hope saying it here is good enough. Thank you. I will be better.



But this is all so much bigger than me. Please listen to each other. And remember those voices that can no longer speak.



Love. — Alinity (@AlinityTwitch) July 4, 2020

The incidents can be viewed in the videos posted above. PETA had also posted a tweet about Alinity and encouraged Twitch to suspend her permanently back in July 2019.