"Science has been proven wrong": Greekgodx debates his anti-vaxx position with Destiny

Twitch streamer Destiny couldn't believe what he was hearing when fellow content creator Greekgodx revealed his lack of trust with COVID-19 vaccines and mentioned that he wouldn't take one.

The latter stated a plethora of reasons for not getting the vaccine, with the main crux being the number of times science has been proven wrong as the world continues to battle the global pandemic:

"Science has been proven wrong so many f***ing times."

Greekgodx explains to Destiny why he won't get vaccinated

During a recent chat with Destiny, Greekgodx announced that he wouldn't get the vaccine to combat COVID-19.

"I don't wanna get vaxxed, okay? That's just simple."

He further stated how his older relatives had asked him to take it. However, Greekgodx doesn't want it anymore.

"I don't want any more vaccinations in me. I'm sorry."

He explained to Destiny why he wouldn't take it even though scientists have proven that it helps combat the spread of the virus, which took over the world almost two years ago, by stating that science has been proven wrong on many occasions.

"I'm not letting some f***ing random dude, that's a 'scientist', say that this will work, or maybe it does work. But, do you know how many times science has been proven wrong?"

Furthermore, Greekgodx talked about the lack of testing and the long-term effects. While he doesn't trust the vaccine yet, he noted that he might take it after seeing how it affects others.

"Who knows what the longtime effects are? They f***ing spawned that vaccination in f***ing half a year. F**k that s**t, dude. I'll just wait until everybody tries it."

After hearing his thoughts, Destiny wasn't satisfied and took a shot at Greekgodx by pointing out that he doesn't trust the vaccine, but he wouldn't mind taking drugs at TwitchCon.

"But he'll take drugs from strangers at TwitchCon."

The clip recently went viral, with fans blasting Greekgodx for his take on getting the vaccine as the world tries its best to get back to normality.

In the end, it seems like Twitch's Greekgodx won't be taking the vaccine after all. However, it remains to be seen if his mind might be swayed by fans who blasted him for his "horrendous" take on the vaccine.

Edited by Ravi Iyer