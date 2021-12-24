"You'll see Mizkif's title..": Greekgodx returns to Twitch, explains why he doesn't get along with most streamers

Dimitri Raymondo "Greekgodx" Antonatos, commonly referred to as Greek, made his return to Twitch streaming earlier this week after a two-month break.

Following his first short stream, he conducted another where he reacted to content and played slither.io. During this stream, he called out groups of streamers in America, saying he finds their behavior "cringe."

"You'll see Mizkif's title with 'drama this' and 'drama that.' It's like they try to make drama out of everything."

Greekgodx says a lot of Twitch streamers attempt to relive their "highschool fantasies"

Dimitri Raymondo "Greekgodx" Antonatos has stoked the fire after delivering some controversial opinions regarding big streamers on the platform, including those who were once his friends.

Greek had previously been close with many of the popular streamers that now reside in Texas, including Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo, Nick "Nmplol" Polom, and Malena Tudi.

After being asked some questions regarding his old group of friends, Greek said the following:

"Listen, listen. It's nothing against the people from Texas or America, it's just that I don't vibe with this, highschool sort of drama baiting mentality that they have in America. I can't do that."

Greekgodx continued:

"It's like all the people that were f***ing nobodies- it's the same on Twitch, it's just like in Twitch in regardless, it's not just from Texas. It's the people in the- it's just like, they were nobody in highschool, right, and they're reliving their highschool fantasies online where they're the popular kid. I can't do it anymore, like, I just can't do it. It's just f***ing cringe."

He concluded with the following, making an example out of Mizkif in particular:

"Like, you'll see Mizkif's title with 'drama this' and 'drama that.' It's like they try to make drama out of everything. It's not that deep, it really isn't that deep. That's pretty much it, I just don't want to deal with dumb sh**. Just b***sh**. I don't want to deal with it."

Prior to his mini rant, Greekgodx was asked whether he still spoke to Nmplol, to which he responded that he doesn't talk to "anybody from Texas anymore." Reportedly, he used to live with Nmplol and Malena some time ago.

After the clip was shared to the Livestream Fail subreddit, many eagerly commented, surprised that he had returned. Opinion is split on Greekgodx's rant, with people both sharing his sentiments and calling him out for alleged hypocrisy.

Greekgodx has been on bad terms with the Texas group of streamers for quite a while, even shading Mizkif on Twitter during the controversy surrounding him, Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon and HAChubby.

imane 💜 @imane mind you, greek can do whatever he wants, sad to see a friendship end this way but it is what it is. please don’t send hate this way.



just wanted to clarify it wasn’t me that unfollowed him. wish him the best of luck 👍🏻 mind you, greek can do whatever he wants, sad to see a friendship end this way but it is what it is. please don’t send hate this way.just wanted to clarify it wasn’t me that unfollowed him. wish him the best of luck 👍🏻

The streamer reportedly also blocked Imane "Pokimane" Anys, who used to be his friend, prompting a tweet from her where she wished him the best and asked others not to send him hate.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul