"I said stop": Nmplol attempts to calm Malena down from her outburst following their mod's ban by Twitch

Twitch power duo Malena and Nmplol released a couple of videos for their viewers to shed a little light on their dynamic and how they function together as a couple regarding their streaming life. In one, Malena started to get heated over an issue related to an infamous Twitch ban given out to one of their moderators:

"Stop...stop...I said stop...Nick said stop."

Nmplol remained calm and started an attempt to calm his partner down, but it escalated until he told her to flat out stop. In a previous video, Nmplol, also known as Nick Polom, stated to his fanbase that when Malena starts to become truly angry, it's best to stop any sort of stream entirely.

Nmplol confronts Malena's outburst to prevent any more harm from flying their way

"When Malena gets really angry, like actually genuinely angry, it's probably best just to end the stream because she'll say some stupid s*** that'll get me in more trouble."

Nmplol said this right in front of Malena with her in the car, and she turned to him in outrage.

"You can't even close your f***ing mouth when you're eating - you sound like a f***ing dishwasher."

When one of their mods received a ban on Twitch for undisclosed violations, the couple tuned in to another video where Malena popped off. Nmplol told her time and again to stop, but she continued to let her frustration loose while live.

"You f***ing snowflakes, dude, holy f***ing piece of s***./Stop, stop, stop, stop!"

Malena ignored Nmplol's attempt to calm her down, mowing right over his words and furthering her anger. While a Twitch ban, especially one that might be for an unfair reason, is something to be mad over, Malena took it to the next level and cursed the situation left and right.

Nick Polom @nmplol There is no way twitch just banned my head mod for 30 days for this.



Are you guys trolling? There is no way twitch just banned my head mod for 30 days for this. Are you guys trolling? https://t.co/lqunxq4Zlj

It's unclear how the couple acted after the video ended and whether she managed to calm down enough to heed Nmplol's borderline commands. However, the ban could be linked to HasanAbi being banned over using the same word, heightening the frustration across the streaming community.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider