Nmplol pens down a heart-touching song for Malena

Nick "Nmplol" Polom and Malena "Malena" Tudi are IRL streamers who are one of the internet's favorite couples. They have shared quite a few memorable moments on livestream with their fans. However, in a recent incident, Nick penned down a song that he dedicated to his wife, Malena. Naturally, people expected something sweet and heartwarming. However, they were in for a surprise when Nmplol actually sang the song.

malena @malenatudi He fell 45 minutes ago and can’t get back up



Do I ask someone for help He fell 45 minutes ago and can’t get back up Do I ask someone for help https://t.co/mGPnFdvCal

The song was rather short, and left several fans in splits.

Nick "Nmplol" Polom dedicates a song to his wife Malena

During a recent livestream, Nmplol revealed a special song that he wanted to dedicate to his wife, Malena Tudi. The duo shares a very fun relationship, where they constantly keep making fun of each other and pulling pranks on each other.

Nmplol sang a song for Malena Tudi (Image via Nmplol on Twitch)

So when Nick announced he had a song for his wife, ardent fans knew they were in for something funny. True to his nature, Nick sang a very short, one-word song for his wife.

"*music* B**ch!"

Nmplol recently made fun of his wife for mistaking ASL for a TikTok dance

During an October stream, Malena and Nmplol were watching President Joe Biden's pledge of allegiance. The ceremony was led by firefighter Andrea Hill, who recited the pledge in sign language.

However, the streamer mistook it for a TikTok dance, which irritated her partner a lot. Nmplol could not resist calling Malena stupid for this and apologized to their Twitch chat for her ignorance.

"Dude, are you insensitive? It’s the hand gestures. You’re insensitive! I am sitting down. I cannot stand anymore. It’s sign language Malena, you’re stupid. Twitch, I apologize for her stupidity."

Fans of the duo had a mixed bag of reactions, with some finding the whole interaction very funny, while others seemed concerned about the extent of ignorance Malena had just shown.

Nick Polom @nmplol Malena waited until we got into the car to fart Malena waited until we got into the car to fart

Also Read Article Continues below

The duo usually shares a lot of fun interactions among themselves, which they share with their fans on livestream or their social media profiles.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar