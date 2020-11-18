In a recent clip which has gone viral online, a Twitch streamer can be seen peacefully eating nuggets, only to end up getting criticised by his girlfriend who was on a diet.

The streamer couple in question are a popular Twitch duo comprising Nick Polom and Malena, who recently hosted an IRL stream on the platform.

The duo can be seen sitting in their car, while Nick merrily munches on a couple of nuggets from popular fast food chain Wendy's.

However, Malena seems to take offence with his choice of food, as she rants about how he is literally the worst boyfriend for tempting her while she is on a diet.

Twitch streamer labelled "worst boyfriend" for eating chicken nuggets

Nick and Malena are one of Twitch's most popular 'streamer couples', who often host interactive Just Chatting and IRL streams with fans, where their camaraderie and banter serve as key highlights.

They can also be spotted in several OTK streams, which is a joint venture started by popular streamers such as Mizkif, Asmongold, Esfand and more.

Apart from their IRL streams, Nick can also be spotted playing games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Minecraft, while also collaborating with Malena on games such as Quiplash:

In a recent clip from an IRL stream, Nick can be seen devouring a portion of nuggets from Wendy's, as Malena watches on for a brief while.

She then proceeds to rant about his choice of food, while she continues to starve out of hunger:

"I'm starving now, you're literally sitting here eating nuggets, while I'm trying to be healthy ...you are literally the worst boyfriend ever, literally ever. "

"I was on my way to go get f*****g healthy food , to be healthier and better and you go straight to Wendy's and buy thirty nuggets! "

What makes the entire clip all the more hilarious is Nick's reaction, who listens on silently, without saying a single word, as he sheepishly puts away the rest and proceeds to polish off the lone nugget in his hand.