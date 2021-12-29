"Genuinely scary": Destiny's stalker accuses his partner Melina of plotting to "do something" to her

Ana Voir, a Twitch streamer who was accused of stalking popular streamer Destiny, recently revealed that she feels threatened and scared for her life because of Destiny's newly-married wife, Melina Goransson.

The saga between Voir and Destiny began earlier this year, when the latter talked about being stalked by her and how she had caused a nuisance in her life. But now it seems like Voir has more reason to worry about her safety because of Melina.

Ana Voir fears Destiny's partner of "doing something" to her

Melina Goransson, who has been in an open relationship with Destiny for some time, recently announced on Twitter that she's married, and while Destiny hasn't confirmed whether it's true or not, it seems like the two have tied the knot.

Melina @melinagoranson I am married! I am married!

However on the same day, Ana Voir, a streamer accused of stalking by Destiny, talked about her being scared as she believes Melina might try to hurt or even kill her in the future.

She said:

"If I turn up dead somewhere, you guys know who the f*** did it."

Furthermore, she laid down why it would be Melina. According to Ana, Melina hates her, and this hatred might lead to something dangerous for her.

"Yeah her, it's gonna be her. She might come and do fr***ing do something like, I don't even know, she hates me that much that it's genuinely scary."

Destiny reacted to the clip of Ana Voir talking about his partner, and didn't entertain any of her accusations, saying nothing about them.

The controversy between Destiny and Ana Voir became public a few months ago, when the former talked about her on stream, wherein he described how she made his life a living hell for a long time.

"She's insane and she won't like leave me the f*** alone."

The popular Twitch streamer observed that she had affected the circle around him, which included his friends, relatives, and girlfriend by sending them loads of messages and DMs.

Melina @melinagoranson m.twitch.tv/clip/PunchySmo… @twitch when are you going to do anything about this person that’s been harassing my partner, me and others on your platform for 1,5 years? streamable.com/aebul6 @twitch when are you going to do anything about this person that’s been harassing my partner, me and others on your platform for 1,5 years? streamable.com/aebul6 m.twitch.tv/clip/PunchySmo… https://t.co/52vj0H7ycs

Melina has also posted similar complaints about the situation, and while Destiny believes that Twitch won't do anything, some serious accusations have been thrown out from both sides, and it remains to be seen if any of them will take any action soon.

