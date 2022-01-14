Where to watch 'A Hero': Release date, trailer, and more

Prime Video's upcoming film is here to tell viewers the upside of honesty and generosity in A Hero.

Written and directed by Asghar Farhadi, the Iranian film follows Rahim, a convict imprisoned for not paying his debt, and his journey of becoming a local hero. The film holds a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.1 rating on IMDb. It was awarded the Grand Prix at 2021’s Cannes Film Festival and was chosen to compete for the Palme d'Or at the festival.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Prime Video's upcoming drama film.

When is 'A Hero' expected to release?

A Hero is all set to premiere on Prime Video from January 21. The Iranian film had its premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in July, followed by a screening at the 52nd International Film Festival of India in November.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Rahim is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum, however things don't go as planned."

The cast includes Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Alireza Jahandideh, Sahar Goldoost, Fereshteh Sadr Orafaie, and Sarina Farhadi.

Check out the trailer for 'A Hero'

The official trailer for the film dropped in October 2021 and features Rahim, who is imprisoned for not paying his debt, although he claims his partner stole the money. During a two-day leave to spend time with his family, he comes across a bag of gold, which he decides to return. He then gets painted as the local hero who has been unjustly convicted.

The film had its limited theatrical release on January 7. It was also selected as the Iranian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards, and also competed for the Palme d'Or in June 2021. It is produced by Alexandre Mallet-Guy and Asghar Farhadi, with cinematography by Ali Ghazi.

Director Asghar Farhadi's previous film, Everybody Knows, opened the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. He already holds two Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film for A Separation and The Salesman. His latest film can definitely bag him another Oscar.

Catch A Hero streaming on Prime Video from January 21.

