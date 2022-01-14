'Munich: The Edge of War' cast list: Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, and others star in historical drama

Director Christian Schwochow is back to give viewers another history lesson with his latest film Munich: The Edge of War.

Based on Robert Harris' acclaimed 2017 novel Munich, the historical drama revolves around the precipice of World War II, when a British civil servant and a German diplomat met at a conference. Things take a different turn when the two realize that something deeper is on the horizon.

'Munich: The Edge of War': Ensemble cast, synopsis and trailer

The official trailer for Munich: The Edge of War was released last month on Youtube and featured the start of World War II. It showed how Hugh Legat flew down to Germany to retrieve the plan of action against Hitler and met Paul von Hartmann, who himself is on a mission.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

"Based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris. It is Autumn 1938 and Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain's government desperately seeks a peaceful solution. With the pressure building, Hugh Legat, British civil servant, and Paul von Hartmann, German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency Conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the centre of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger. With the whole world watching, can war be averted and, if so, at what cost?"

The film had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2021, followed by a limited theatrical release on January 7. It will be available to stream on Netflix from January 21.

Here's a look at the star-studded cast of Netflix's upcoming historical drama.

Jeremy Irons as Neville Chamberlain

English actor and activist Jeremy Irons is known for his work in Brideshead Revisited, The French Lieutenant's Woman, Reversal of Fortune, Kafka, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Lolita, Dungeons & Dragons, Zack Snyder's Justice League and House of Gucci among other projects.

He holds a Tony Award, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award as well as a nomination, a BAFTA nomination and an Academy Award along with several other awards.

Irons will be seen portraying British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in the upcoming historical drama, Munich: The Edge of War.

George MacKay as Hugh Legat

George MacKay is a British actor known for his work in Peter Pan, Private Peaceful, How I Live Now, For Those in Peril, Marrowbone, Ophelia, 1917 and many other films. He holds a BAFTA Scotland Award, a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination and several other awards.

MacKay will be seen portraying British civil servant Hugh Legat in Netflix's Munich: The Edge of War.

Jannis Niewöhner as Paul von Hartmann

German actor Jannis Niewöhner is known for his work in the Timeless trilogy, 4 Kings, Jonathan, Berlin Station, Maximilian, The Collini Case, Mute, Je suis Karl and High Society among others. He has appeared in more than twenty films since the beginning of his career in 2002.

Niewöhner will be seen portraying German diplomat Paul von Hartmann in the upcoming historical drama, Munich: The Edge of War.

Ulrich Matthes as Adolf Hitler

Ulrich Matthes is a German actor known for his work in Downfall, Fire Rider, The Ninth Day, Cracks in the Shell, A Hidden Life, Winter Sleepers and many other films and series.

Matthes will be seen portraying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in Netflix's Munich: The Edge of War.

Other cast members of the film include Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, Jessica Brown Findlay, Anjli Mohindra and Mark Lewis Jones.

Munich: The Edge of War will be available to stream on Netflix from January 21.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul