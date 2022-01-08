'The Tender Bar': 3 feel-good moments from the Prime Video film 

Prime Video's coming-of-age drama, The Tender Bar, premiered today, and it's certainly a must-watch.

Directed by George Clooney with a screenplay by William Monahan, The Tender Bar is based on a 2005 memoir by J. R. Moehringer and recounts his life growing up on Long Island. It sheds light on a young boy seeking a replacement for his father and finding it in his Uncle Charlie.

Heartfelt moments from 'The Tender Bar'

The official trailer for The Tender Bar dropped in October 2021 after its world premiere during the London Film Festival. The film had a limited release in December, followed by a premiere on Prime Video.

The Tender Bar stars Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, Ron Livingston, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Max Martini, Sondra James, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Max Casella, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung and Briana Middleton. The film has bagged Affleck a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Let's take a look at three feel-good moments from Prime Video's The Tender Bar.

1) The Bowling Alley

This very scene from The Tender Bar was earned by JR as a reward. Prior to this, when he told Uncle Charlie about his interest in reading, the latter asked him to read all the books in his collection. As time went by, JR not only finished them all but also read some more, from the books at the bar.

One day, as Uncle Charlie was solving the local newspaper's Wordy Gurdy, little JR helped him with the rhyming words, impressing patrons at the bar, and Charlie too. The very next day, he took JR to the bowling alley to reward his dedication towards reading. This moment reinforced JR and Charlie's bond.

Charlie had an insatiable appetite for reading — his bar was named after Charles Dickens, his favorite author — which he happily passed on to his nephew. He has always been there for JR by guiding him through life’s most challenging moments, even the pesky breakups.

He made sure JR's grades were high, kept his spirits up during his mother’s cancer scare and most importantly, made sure JR went to college - something that he couldn't do.

2) The Father-Son Breakfast

This scene in The Tender Bar took place in JR's school. A special event for fathers and sons was being hosted by the school and the kids were asked to design invitation cards. After class, a sad JR told his teacher that he does not have a father - he is alive but absent from his life, and asked if he could skip it.

When the news broke at home, the family felt sad, with Grandpa Moehringer once again badmouthing JR's father. On hearing this, JR's mother asks him to accompany his grandson, and surprisingly, grandpa agrees. The next day, the two dress up in their finest clothes and head to the father-son breakfast.

At school, with his grandpa by his side, JR feels happy among his peers. As for Grandpa Moehringer, he is a wise man who instantly got to talking with JR's teachers. When the two reached home, grandpa thanked JR and told him that he really liked going with him, making the little boy even happier.

This special moment was important in The Tender Bar because JR's family never let him feel alone or without a father-figure in his life.

3) The Gift

As The Tender Bar ends, JR finally realizes what he wants to do in life, and for that, he goes back to his uncle's bar. He tells Charlie that he is moving to Manhattan and working on his novel from there. He further adds that he has fulfilled all the requirements from Charlie's list of "man-science" except the part about the car.

Charlie then tosses over his car keys to JR and asks him to never again mention that he didn't give him anything. He finds it hard to believe that his uncle gave him his beloved car - a vehicle JR had been admiring since he was a kid. With this, Charlie had helped JR tick every single thing off his list. By the end, viewers can see the pride in Charlie's smile as he waves goodbye.

Charlie became a father-figure that JR never thought he would have. He not only filled the void in his life but also taught him well, from giving the right advice to supporting his dream.

Another such moment in The Tender Bar is the first time JR types out short articles, which impresses everyone in his family. He also received much-needed validation from his Uncle Charlie, who finally saw the writer in young JR.

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch the heart-warming drama The Tender Bar, now streaming on Prime Video.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee