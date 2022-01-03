Where to watch George Clooney's 'The Tender Bar'? Release date, trailer and more

Nothing beats a feel-good movie set in the '70s and Prime Video is here to deliver that with The Tender Bar.

A directorial debut by George Clooney, The Tender Bar is an adaptation of J. R. Moehringer's 2005 memoir of the same name and recounts his life growing up on Long Island. The premise of the film is set around a boy seeking a replacement for his father, who disappeared after his birth, and bonding with his uncle and the patrons at the bar.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Prime Video's The Tender Bar.

When is 'The Tender Bar' expected to release?

The Tender Bar is all set to premiere on Prime Video from January 7. The upcoming film had its limited theatrical release on December 17, 2021 and earned Ben Affleck a Golden Globe nomination.

The official synopsis for The Tender Bar reads:

"In 1972, 9-year-old J.R. Maguire moves into his grandfather's dilapidated house in Long Island, N.Y. Searching for a father figure, he falls under the unconventional tutelage of his uncle Charlie, a charismatic, self-educated bartender who introduces him to a handful of the bar's colorful regulars. As the years pass and J.R. grows into a young man, he tries to fulfill his dream of becoming a writer."

The Tender Bar has a brilliant cast including Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri, Ron Livingston, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Max Martini, Sondra James, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Max Casella, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung and Briana Middleton.

Check out the trailer for 'The Tender Bar'

The official trailer for The Tender Bar dropped in October and the short clip offers a glimpse of Christopher Lloyd as a cantankerous grandfather, alongside Lily Rabe as J.R.’s striving mother. Viewers will also see Ben Affleck alongside Daniel Ranieri, creating an unbreakable bond between them.

The Tender Bar is written by screenwriter and novelist William Monahan and had its world premiere during the London Film Festival in October 2021. It is executively produced by J. R. Moehringer himself.

Catch The Tender Bar streaming exclusively on Prime Video from January 7.

