'Madagascar: A Little Wild' Season 5 voice cast and character guide: All about the Peacock series

Nothing's better than seeing the baby versions of the most-beloved animated characters and Peacock's Madagascar: A Little Wild delivers exactly that.

Developed by Dana Starfield, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a prequel to the film and features the Madagascar heroes - Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo - in their early years at the Central Park Zoo.

Madagascar: A Little Wild premiered on Hulu and Peaock in September and currently is on its fifth season.

The official trailer for Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 5 dropped in November this year and it premiered on Hulu and Peacock from November 11.

The official synopsis for Peacock's Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 5 reads:

"Alex, Marty, Melman and Glpria are back in the New York City swing with adventures in and out of A Little Wild rescue habitat. Alex deals with some major jealousy issues when Ant'ney goes viral, Marty gets himself locked inside the public library, the gang helps Melman make it through his first-ever night away from the habitat, and Gloria struggles to cope with saying goodbye when Lala decides she's ready for a bigger pond."

Here's a look at the adorable voice cast of Peacock's Madagascar: A Little Wild.

Tucker Chandler as Alex: The Performer Lion

American actor Tucker Chandler is best known for his work in Gabby's Dollhouse, Stillwater and Madagascar: A Little Wild.

Chandler portrays the role of Alex in Madagascar: A Little Wild. His character is a lion cub and the leader of the Zoosters. Alex loves performing for big crows and loves big adventures with his friends.

Catch him in the latest season of Madagascar: A Little Wild on Hulu and Peacock.

Amir O'Neil as Marty: The Adventurous Zebra

Amir O'Neil is an American actor known for his work in Marlon, White Water and Mann and Wife. He is also a rapper and breakdancer.

O'Neil portrays the role of Marty in Madagascar: A Little Wild. His character is a Zebra foal and is best friends with Alex. Marty is well-organized and strict about rules and safety. He wishes to become a range horse someday.

Catch him in Season 5 of Madagascar: A Little Wild on Hulu and Peacock.

Luke Lowe as Melman: The Boring Giraffe

American actor Luke Low is known for his work in Big City Greens, Family Guy and Kinderwood.

Lowe portrays the role of Melman in Madagascar: A Little Wild. His character is a Giraffe calf and likes living in his own world. Melman comes off as boring to his friends and he likes the zookeeper Kate.

Catch him in the latest season of Madagascar: A Little Wild on Hulu and Peacock.

Shaylin Becton as Gloria: The Strong Hippopotamus

Shaylin Becton is an American actress known for her work in Fast & Furious Spy Racers, Madagascar: A Little Wild and Fresh Off the Boat.

Becton portrays the role of Gloria in Madagascar: A Little Wild. Her character is a Hippopotamus calf and is also the only female Zooster. Gloria loves to dance and swim. She is very kind, caring and very strong.

Catch her in Season 5 of Madagascar: A Little Wild on Hulu and Peacock.

The cast of Madagascar: A Little Wild also includes Eric Petersen, Candace Kozak, Jasmine Gatewood, Eric Lopez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Myrna Velasco, Charlie Adler and Johanna Stein.

Season 5 of Madagascar: A Little Wild is available to stream on Hulu and Peacock. The previous seasons of the show are also available to watch on both of the platforms.

