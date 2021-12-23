When will 'Search Party' Season 5 air? Release date and more

HBO Max's highly praised comedy thriller, Search Party, is returning for one last season and is said to reveal 'humanity's true nature.'

Created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter, Search Party follows a group of friends who become part of a missing woman's search party, which leads to a certain turn of events.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of HBO Max's Search Party.

When is 'Search Party' Season 5 expected to release?

Season 5 of Search Party is all set to premiere on January 7, 2022. The series will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. Search Party will also see the return of the original cast, including Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, Meredith Hagner, John Early, Jeffery Self and McNulty.

Joining the cast for this season of Search Party are Jeff Goldblum, Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, and Michelle Badillo.

A short recap

In the season four finale, Dory aids Chip in her own capture and almost dies in a fire. She is presumed dead and a funeral is being held, but Dory miraculously comes back to life. Search Party ended its fourth season with this cliffhanger and the upcoming season is said to pick up from this point.

Check out the trailer for 'Search Party' Season 5

The official trailer for Search Party Season 5 dropped yesterday, drumming up hype for the final season. The clip shows Dory transcending reality as she recovers from a near-death experience. This leads her to join forces with Tunnel Quinn, who is a believer of spiritual enlightenment.

Things only get worse for the "new Dory" as she turns into a cult-style spiritual believer herself and announces a revolution. The short video of the series also shows the police getting involved with confrontations, creepy children and poisoned lab rats.

The official synopsis for Search Party Season 5 reads:

"In the new season, Dory enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn on the other side of her near-death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia, Elliott and Drew into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey."

Season 5 of Search Party will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max from January 7, 2022.

