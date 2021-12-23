'Emily in Paris' Season 2 review: Emily is back with more fashion and less clichés in the Netflix series

Viewers' favorite American in Paris made her return today with Emily in Paris Season 2 and things seem to have gotten more French.

Created by Darren Star, the latest season of Emily in Paris has more chaos, love and a whole lot of drama. Not to mention, Emily made sure to step up her fashion game for this season, as viewers will see her rocking stunning outfits throughout the show and for once, it will not be called a fashion disaster.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

'Emily in Paris' Season 2: Review

Emily in Paris Season 2 picks off from the previous season's ending where Gabriel stays in Paris, which makes Emily's friendship with Camille a bit difficult.

Emily begins to deal with the aftermath of her decision to get close to Gabriel, managing her guilt of being a bad friend at the same time. Emily in Paris Season 2 will see the lead keep herself busy trying to correct the wrongs for most of the season, but they will also see her getting more and more serious about her French.

Emily's first friend ever in Paris, Mindy, is now living with her and as for her neighbor Gabriel, he is all set to open his own restaurant with Maison Lavaux's founder, Antoine Lambert, by his side.

This season also showed a new love interest for Emily, London's most cynical banker, Alfie. An acquaintance in her French class, Emily and Alfie grow closer, making the love triangle between them a square. Emily in Paris Season 2 also saw Emily's American boss finally flying down to Paris, which made things difficult for Sylvie.

The final episode started with a banger fashion show like always, but has left Emily with a major career dilemma. It almost had a similar ending to the previous season, but was saved by Camille.

Emily in Paris Season 2 gave the other characters of the show an opportunity to show their sides and personal lives. It did not entirely focus on Emily, like the previous season, but also let viewers enjoy bits of what Mindy, Sylvie, Gabriel, and Camille were up to. It, of course, had Emily messing things up last minute, like her relationship with Mathieu Cadault and the entire Dupree-Cadault mess, but she managed to bounce back and win hearts.

While Emily in Paris might not be for everyone, it is still considered somewhat of a guilty pleasure for many, thanks to its binge-able nature. It's a perfect watch for someone who doesn't take everything on the screen as a reality but also someone who believes in fantasy.

The 10 episode show is predictable when it comes to the storyline, but it's always good to see what Emily will wear next in the fashion capital of the world. So Emily in Paris can definitely thrive as an 'easy on the eyes' type of show, perhaps a light watch after a long day.

What makes Emily in Paris special is also because her world is not the COVID affected one, which acts as an escape for viewers. The show draws quite a parallel between America and Paris, making the latter feel like a dream. A city of love where the French enjoy life one sip of wine at a time, while others are busy answering video calls. Season 2 of Emily in Paris also shed light on the work culture in both these places, like how working on a weekend is no less than breaking law in Paris.

As for showrunner Darren Star, the brilliant mind who gave the world Sex and the City, it almost makes viewers feel like what life might have been like for Carrie if she moved to Paris instead of marrying Big (which of course did not turn out to be that great). Both shows give viewers the same chaotic yet in-depth vibes of living in a big city.

All-in-all Emily in Paris Season 2 is not a huge step forward from the stereotypical approach but it certainly has fewer selfies and clichés. It's the perfect watch for anyone looking for light entertainment, which is also like an escape from this COVID-stricken world.

Emily in Paris Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix with its previous season also available to watch.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider