5 celebrities that made fashion statements in 2021

Every celebrity went big this year on the red carpet in terms of fashion, be it Billie Eilish with a brand new look or Zendaya looking stunning as always.

'Go Big or Go Home' really is a thing for them as every red carpet event feels like a competition to do better the next time and well, some of them exceed expectations every time they step out.

5 celebrities that served the hottest fashion looks in 2021

Some celebrities know how to stand out without having to grab attention and here's a list of the ones that made a fashion statement in 2021.

5) Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton gave everyone a run for their money in her edgy, structured fits this year. Promoting her film The French Dispatch, she wore the most stunning outfits and became a fashion statement for looking good every time.

From bizarre colors to sequined sleeves, Tilda did it all.

4) Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has been serving looks with her runway-ready ensembles at every red carpet event she walks in. The House of Gucci star has always made the streets of NYC her personal walkway with her 9-inch platform heels and this year, she stunned everyone in the best of fashion.

3) Billy Porter

The king of gender-fluid fashion, Billy Porter has never been afraid to express himself on the red carpet. His fearless fashion choices have become a high point at every event he attends. For him, no look is off-limits. According to Billy:

" I want to be a catalyst for funk. I hope my fashion legacy is about setting people free from everything that blocks them from their truth."

2) Zendaya

All Zendaya did this year was slay every time she stepped out on the red carpet, be it for Dune or for Spider-Man: No Way Home promotions. The actress wore Valentino on several occasions in 2021, from her recent appearance at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere to her yellow chiffon dress at the 2021 Oscars.

1) Billie Eilish

This year's head-turner has to be Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish. She not only gave the world a new album but also a brand new look at the biggest events of the year. Billie was seen sporting platinum-blonde hair and a glamorous Oscar de la Renta gown at the 2021 Met Gala.

She is known for her streetwear kind of look but she definitely stunned the world with this appearance.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul