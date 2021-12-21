5 fashion trends that dominated red carpets in 2021

Designer houses dominated red carpets everywhere in 2021, giving the best of high-fashion while also bringing new trends to the floor.

From models like Bella Hadid to actresses like Jennifer Lawrence, fresh looks and even accessories were seen this year on the red carpet, be it movie premieres or the Met Gala. Luxury fashion brands like Prada and Balmain went all-in at every 2021 event.

Ostrich Feathers and Gold Metalware among top fashion moments of 2021

5) Bandage Cutouts

Layering has always been in fashion, but what 2021 brought was risqué bandage cutouts. Credit to Mugler for making a comeback into the world of celebrity stylists Megan Fox, Halle Bailey, and Lil Nas X wore plunging necklines but in a new way.

Megan wore a Mugler cutout dress at the 2021 Billboard Awards, Halle wore a Mônot bandage dress to the MTV VMAs, and Lil Nax X stood out in a Balmain bandage top at the 2021 Variety Hitmakers event.

4) Caped Sleeves

Another major fashion trend of 2021 was angelic caped sleeves. Sure, capes got bigger, bolder, and more voluminous this year, but actresses like Gemma Chan, Jennifer Lawrence and Jada Pinkett Smith gave the world a celestial, goddess-like experience by looking stunning.

Gemma wore a Louis Vuitton gown for the Eternals Press Tour, Jennifer glowed in a gold Dior gown at the Don't Look Up premiere, and Jada was seen rocking Viviene Westwood for the King Richard premiere.

3) Ostrich Feathers

Everyone loves the fancy ostrich feather trend, especially on the red carpet. 2021 saw the most of this fashion trend, with Kacey Musgrave rocking a Valentino feather headdress at the 2021 MTV VMAs to Olivia Rodrigo embracing her mature side in a feather-hemmed David Koma sheer gown at the 2021 AMAs. Cynthia Erivo stood out at the 2021 Venice Film Festival in her fuchsia Valentino skirt.

2) Leather Gloves

The '50s fashion was in full swing this year when Gigi Hadid stepped out in leather gloves and a strapless Prada gown at the 2021 Met Gala. A similar trend was seen on Rochelle Humes at the 2021 Fashion Awards and on Tessa Thompson at the 2021 Gotham Awards.

1) Gold Metalware

The surreal yet stunning trend of wearing Gold Metalware was the highlight in fashion this year. Seen first at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on Bella Hadid wearing Schiaparelli's branched out lungs, with a long-sleeved silhouette and an exposed open bust. These branched-out lungs covered her bust like a necklace.

The same fashion trend was again seen on Zendaya at the 2021 Ballon d'Or Football Awards, where he wore an open-back Roberto Cavalli gown with a gold double-headed serpent along her spine. At the 2021 InStyle Awards, Elle Fanning was also seen rocking a chain-link Balmain gown.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar