Where to watch Met Gala 2021? All you need to know about live streaming and telecast details

The Met Gala 2021 is almost here now. Met Gala is coming back with a bang after being canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Unlike before, the Met Gala 2021 has been split into two parts. The first part will be held on September 13, 2021. The second will take place on May 1, 2022, the first Monday of May, as is the custom.

When is the Met Gala 2021 happening, and where can you watch it?

Unfortunately, only those invited will know what goes on inside. Others will have to suffice with the red carpet event. Readers can check out the event on E! from 5.30 PM (EST) or 2.30 PM (PST). Vogue will also be live streaming the red carpet, which will be available on its Twitter handle.

Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer will be hosting the red carpet and interviewing celebrities. Indian viewers can tune in at 3.00 AM (IST) to witness the glamorous event.

What is the Met Gala 2021 about?

For those unaware, the Met Gala is an annual fundraising event to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. It is also called fashion’s biggest night. As usual, this year’s Met Gala will be packed with Hollywood stars, celebrities, sports icons, and of course, famous fashion designers. Read on to find out how and when you can watch the event.

The Costume Institute is venturing into new territory this year. The Met Gala 2021 will be a more youth-focused affair compared to those of the past few years. Rising Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet, British singer Billie Eilish, American poet Amanda Gorman, and Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka will be hosting this year’s Met Gala alongside veteran fashion designer Tom Ford and Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue.

This year’s Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” celebrating the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary. Also, the event will be a much smaller and intimate affair, probably due to keeping in mind the Covid protocols. However, if all goes well this year, the 2022 Met Gala is expected to be grand and flamboyant like always.

