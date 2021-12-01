Where to watch 'Don't Look Up'? Release date, trailer, and more about the Netflix film

The iconic duo of Leonardo and Jonah are back with another epic film, Don't Look Up. Only this time, it's based on true events that haven't actually happened.

Based on a story by director Adam McKay, Don't Look Up revolves around two low-level astronomers who are on a giant media tour to warn people about the approaching comet that could possibly destroy the planet. Only, nobody takes them seriously.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's Don't Look Up.

When is 'Don't Look Up' expected to release?

Don't Look Up is expected to have a theatrical release on December 10, followed by a Netflix release on December 24. The film is already considered one of the funniest of the year and a possible Oscar contender.

The official synopsis for Don't Look Up reads:

"Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!”

Don't Look Up has a star-studded cast that includes: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Tomer Sisley, Melanie Lynskey, Gina Gershon, Michael Chiklis, and Paul Guilfoyle.

Check out the trailer for 'Don't Look Up'

The movie's teaser clip for dropped in September, creating hype around the stunning cast. It was followed by an official trailer for Don't Look Up, premiering in November.

The clip showed astronomy professor Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his student, Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), trying to warn the world about the killer comet. They went from meeting with the President of the United States, Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), to appearing on morning news segments and even meeting popstar Ariana Grande, but ended up failing.

When the government finally does hear them out, they focus more on making money out of it than on rescuing the world.

Don't Look Up is produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. On an episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this year, McKay said:

"I would say 'Don’t Look Up' is a tad more of a comedy than 'The Big Short'… I don’t know if the Ferrell movies — because they’re so uniquely Will Ferrell – but somewhere in between 'The Other Guys' and 'The Big Short,' I’d say, is where this one lives."

Catch Don't Look Up in theaters from December 10 or stream the comet-impacted dark comedy on Netflix from December 24.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee