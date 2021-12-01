'Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas' review: Mo Amer delivers the best of humour with real-life topics in the Netflix stand-up special

Mo Amer is here to deliver his Christmas present early with a brand new stand-up special Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas.

Authored by Verónica Lopez and directed by Jay Chapman, Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas explores pandemic politics, the stock market, divorce, toilet culture differences and the spread of Arab culture in the West. It is shot in front of a live audience with jokes that will make one laugh till their jaw hurts.

The trailer for Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas dropped last week and the stand-up special premiered yesterday on Netflix.

'Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas' review: Dark humour is the key to talk about realities

The highly-anticipated stand-up special, Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas, dropped on Netflix and is the most relatable immigrant rant one can see. The hilarious Arab-American stand-up comedian Mo Amer is back to give his signature perspective on the world along with his dark but funny solutions.

The special starts off with actor Dwayne Johnson a.k.a. The Rock introducing Mo Amer through a video call, making it a subtle promotional act as the latter will be seen starring alongside the actor in the upcoming DCU’s Black Adam. But Mo Amer knows the most important thing is to discuss real-life topics with a bit of dark humor.

He started off with a nod to 9/11 and what he had to go through being a Muslim in America, it was of course told with sarcasm and dark humor. He followed up with a segment that focused on the pandemic and the panic created by the media, a.k.a. the ill-informed news channels, celebrity scandals, cryptocurrencies and America's stock market prices.

Mo Amer also dedicated a segment to his personal journey of recovering from COVID, also firing some shots at fellow comedian Dave Chappelle. The real highlight of the special was when he compared Arabic curse words to English.

He also took the time to elaborate on how certain swear words in the Arabic language are too graphic and specific. He of course had to mention the crazy difference in toilet culture between the western and eastern nations.

The best aspect of Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas was its inclusivity in certain real-life struggles. Mo Amer upheld himself as a feminist and appreciated women. He also talked about how religious hate cannot separate two worlds because everyone gets along well in the modern landscape.

Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas is yet another brilliant special by Mo Amer who always embeds his jokes in viewer's minds without hurting their sentiments. It's a sensitive world out there and this show acts as a great escape to laugh it out without feeling morally conflicted.

