Where to watch 'Silent Night' online? Release date, trailer and more

Christmas movies are never complete without one horror film and Kiera Knightley's holiday horror film Silent Night is here to fulfill that.

Camille Griffin's directorial debut, Silent Night, revolves around the family of Nell, Simon and Art, who welcome their friends and family into the perfect Christmas gathering, although what the guests don't know is that they are all invited to die.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Silent Night.

When is 'Silent Night' expected to release?

Silent Night is expected to be released on December 3, exclusively in theaters and on AMC+. It had its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on September 16 of this year.

The official synopsis for Silent Night reads:

"A couple invite their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times -- but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something isn't quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or wine can make mankind's imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated."

Silent Night has a star studded cast including the likes of Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones, and Trudie Style.

Check out the trailer for 'Silent Night'

The official trailer for Silent Night premiered earlier this month and shows a group of dysfunctional friends gathering at Simon and Nell's rustic country home, not knowing that it's their last night on earth. Between the flashes of the festivities, Nell caps the night by raising a glass to deliver a farewell with "May we rest in peace!"

The film is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Trudie Styler, and Celine Rattray. The impending doom of the film can be felt through its trailer and promotional posters, making it a very different holiday film.

Silent Night has received a mixed response from critics with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 67%. The dark British comedy-drama film's score is composed by Lorne Balfe and will tackle the holiday season in a very apocalyptic fashion.

Watch Silent Night exclusively in theaters starting December 3.

