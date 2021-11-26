Where to watch 'This Is Us' Season 6? Release date, trailer and more about the NBC drama 

The wait is over for the internet's favorite family as the Pearsons are returning for one last season of This Is Us.

Created by Dan Fogelman, This Is Us revolves around a set of triplets, their struggles and their amazing parents. The family drama is highly-acclaimed for its storyline, brilliant casting and music score. The story follows Rebecca and Jack Pearson's life as parents of triplets and the aftermath of Jack's death.

It has received several praises and awards, including the Golden Globe Awards and several Emmy nominations. Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of NBC's This Is Us.

When is 'This Is Us' Season 6 expected to release?

The series was renewed by NBC in May 2021 following a trailer release on November 26. This warmed hearts all over the world while also prepping fans for an emotional final ride. This Is Us is said to be concluding with this season being its final one. It will premiere on January 4, exclusively on NBC and is also available to watch on Hulu and Hotstar.

According to actor Milo Ventimiglia, who portrays the role of Jack Pearson:

"I was just on set with Dan Fogelman about two weeks ago and he was talking about some things that I didn’t know about the end. This is probably gonna wreck people in the most heartfelt way. It’s beautiful. I’m so excited. The series ending will feel like an incredibly satisfying… completion of the story."

The upcoming season of This Is Us will see the leads reprising their roles - Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan - along with other recurring cast members.

Check out the trailer for 'This Is Us' Season 6

The official trailer for This Is Us season six dropped today, giving a little glimpse into what the final season is bringing to the table. Rebecca is seen reminiscing about her family and the life she has lived in the tearjerking clip. It went alongside several compilations of flashbacks with Jack and the kids. Due to her age, Rebecca is suffering from dementia and as for the kids, their lives have never been more difficult.

The official synopsis and poster have not yet been revealed. But one thing is for sure, they will leave everyone in tears and not the happy kind. What makes the series special is that it gives importance to the little moments and memories that may be small but are still life defining.

The previous season ended with a jaw-dropping reveal: five years in the future and Kate is married to the music teacher. Throughout the show, Rebecca is seen lying on her death bed as the entire family gathers to say goodbye. So, the final season will be answering a lot of questions that have been created within the series, since the beginning.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stream the sixth and final season of This Is Us from January 4, exclusively on NBC. The previous seasons are also available to watch on Hulu and Hotstar.

Edited by Aditya Singh