'Alex Rider' Season 2: 3 reasons why the IMDb TV series is a consummate spy thriller

Joining the OTT race to deliver the best content is IMDb TV with its first-ever original series, Alex Rider. The show is now returning for another season.

Created by Guy Burt, Alex Rider is an adaptation of a novel series of the same name by Anthony Horowitz. The spy thriller revolves around an English teen, Alex, who is recruited by the Department of Special Operations, a subdivision of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), to infiltrate a controversial academy of the ultra-rich. The upcoming season will pick up after Alex's deadly mission to Point Blanc.

'Alex Rider' is worth everyone's time and here's why

The series was announced in 2017, premiering with the first season in 2020. The trailer for the upcoming season of Alex Rider was released last month, giving viewers a glimpse of what their favorite spy kid Alex is up to.

Alex Rider is directed by Andreas Prochaska and Christopher Smith, and stars Otto Farrant, Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure, Andrew Buchan, Brenock O'Connor, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Liam Garrigan, Ace Bhatti, Thomas Levin, Haluk Bilginer, Howard Charles, Nyasha Hatendi, Ana Ularu and Marli Siu.

The official synopsis for IMDb TV's Alex Rider Season 2 reads:

"Trying to put the memories of his deadly mission to Point Blanc behinds him, Alex takes a holiday to the Cornish Coast. But, when an old foe resurfaces, Alex finds himself dragged back into the world of spycraft."

The upcoming season of Alex Rider is a must-watch and listed below are the three major reasons why.

1) It is based on the best-selling spy thriller novel series

Alex Rider is based on the novel series of the same name by Anthony Horowitz. The book series has a total of 13 books, 6 graphic novels, seven short stories and a supplementary book. These novels are targeted towards young adults and revolve around the teenage spy Alex Rider.

The first book in the series, Stormbreaker, was released in the mid-2000s and the IMDb original roughly follows the same storyline. However, the book does have a standalone film of its own, Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker, starring Alex Pettyfer, which was released in 2006.

2) It has stunning cinematography

If there's one thing that the IMDb TV original stands out for, it's the stunning visuals and the brilliant cast is like a cherry on top. Since IMDb was not a part of the streaming line, the series was thought of as a low-rent spy thriller with dumb dialogues but IMDb proved everyone wrong.

The shoot locations and the cinematography is beyond anything viewers could've imagined, thanks to Ben Wheeler. Alex Rider will remind viewers of Agent Cody Banks or a more serious and action-oriented version of M.I. High.

3) It is suitable for tweens

Although the series has few acts of violence, thanks to its genre, it is all-in-all safe for kids to watch as there is no skin, no explicit content or any cuss words. Alex Rider is a teen and so is his target audience.

According to the United States, Alex Rider's age rating falls on TV-14, being suitable for kids 14 and above. The UK has set the rating to 12 and France 13.

Alex Rider's Season Two will be available to stream from December 3, available to stream exclusively on IMDb TV.

