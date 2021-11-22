Where to watch 'Jonas Brothers: Family Roast': Release date, trailer, and more about the Netflix special

Netflix has become an ideal platform for stand-up comedy and roasts, especially after its upcoming comedy special Jonas Brothers: Family Roast.

Jonas Brothers: Family Roast will feature sketches, songs, games, and special guests, all coming together to tease the band about their lives and careers, including their years as a band, solo careers, acting, reality television, marriages, exes, babies and much more.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's Jonas Brothers: Family Roast ahead of its release.

When is 'Jonas Brothers: Family Roast' expected to release?

The comedy special Jonas Brothers: Family Roast is all set to release on November 23 exclusively on Netflix.

Jonas Brothers: Family Roast is produced by Fulwell 73, including Emma Conway, Gabe Turner, James Longman, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas as the executive producers. The roast is written by Lauren Greenberg.

The official synopsis for Jonas Brothers: Family Roast reads:

"Jonas Brothers: Family Roast is a one-of-a-kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars, the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget."

Check out the promo clip for 'Jonas Brothers: Family Roast'

"You really don’t understand how the roasting thing works, do you?" Nick says to Joe in the announcement teaser for the special. "Roasted," Joe retorts.

The promo clip for Jonas Brothers: Family Roast dropped last week, getting all JoBro fans excited. The roast was announced late last month by the band on Netflix's official YouTube channel.

The upcoming roast is hosted by SNL's Kenan Thompson. It features celebrity guests like Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, Lilly Singh, Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, John Legend, Gabriel Iglesias, and Jake Whitehall.

This comedy special will be Netflix's first family roast ever. The popular duo - Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas - billed the roast as a celebration of 'the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family'.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catch the favorite brothers getting roasted at Netflix's Jonas Brothers: Family Roast on November 23.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar