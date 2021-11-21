Where to watch 'DMX: Don't Try to Understand'? Release date, trailer and more

If there's one thing HBO Max understands, it's the range, especially with its upcoming documentary DMX: Don't Try to Understand.

Directed by Christopher Frierson, DMX: Don't Try to Understand follows the life of rapper DMX and his journey of returning to the world of music after release from prison in 2019. The documentary not only focuses on interviews of people he knew but also on his personal issues including business, family and more.

Here's everything viewers need to know about DMX: Don't Try to Understand ahead of its release.

When is 'DMX: Don't Try to Understand' expected to release?

DMX: Don't Try to Understand is expected to release on November 25, exclusively on HBO Max. The documentary is part of HBO's Music Box series, which is executively produced by Bill Simmons.

The Music Box series has so far released documentaries on Woodstock ’99 and Alanis Morissett. Future projects are set to focus on Juice WRLD, Kenny G, and music manager Robert Stigwood as part of its 'one iconic series, six singular films' slogan.

The official synopsis for DMX: Don't Try to Understand reads:

"DMX: DON'T TRY TO UNDERSTAND focuses on a year in the life of rapper Earl 'DMX' Simmons as he is released from prison in early 2019 and attempts to rebuild his career in the music industry and reconnect with family and fans."

Check out the trailer for 'DMX: Don't Try to Understand'

HBO Max dropped the trailer for DMX: Don't Try to Understand this week, painting a picture of a man who is believed to have lived a life beyond his raps. Along with that, it captures his relentless spirit and tremendous heart as well.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse of DMX's life and the documentary is said to be focused on the year following his release from prison.

DMX served a year behind bars after pleading guilty to evading $1.7 million in U.S. tax payments between the years 2002 to 2005, in November 2017.

After his release, he immediately set out on a tour. Unfortunately, that turned out to be DMX's final tour, as he passed away earlier this year in April 2021, after suffering from a heart attack.

Director Christopher Frierson delivers a three-dimensional portrait of DMX in all his forms - an artist, a mentor and a father. And most crucially, a man who struggled against his darkest demons, and strove to keep himself and his family together.

Stream DMX: Don't Try to Understand on HBO Max from November 25.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan