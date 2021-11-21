Where to watch 'Hanna' Season 3? Release date, trailer and more

The internet's favorite assassin, Hanna, is back, but this time with a final season. The action drama is based on Seth Lochhead and David Farr's 2011 film of the same name, starring Saoirse Ronan.

Created by David Farr, the Amazon Prime original follows the journey of a young girl, named Hanna, who is raised in the forest. She unknowingly evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent, her nonbiological father Erik, and tries to unearth the truth behind who she really is.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the latest season of Amazon Prime's Hanna.

When is 'Hanna' Season 3 expected to release?

Hanna's Season 3 is all set to premiere on November 24 on Amazon Prime. Unlike other shows, the series will drop all six episodes on the day of its premiere. The latest season stars Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, Aine Rose Daly, Ray Liotta, Gianna Kiehl and Dermot Mulroney as the leads. The series is produced by Hugh Warren.

The official synopsis of Hanna Season 3 reads:

"The third and final season of Hanna continues the journey of an extraordinary young woman, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. She is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler. As Hanna moves closer to her goal, she begins to uncover not only a world-changing agenda but the true power behind Utrax that stands between her and freedom."

Check out the trailer for 'Hanna' Season 3

The trailer for the upcoming season of Hanna was released earlier this month and teased the journey of an assassin who is reaching the end of her mission. The trailer reveals Ray Liotta as a new villain, who is happens to be an intelligence operative that will stop at nothing to protect his country. The season is packed with hand-to-hand battles, but Hanna is focused and nothing can stop her.

Season 3 will follow Hanna's journey to take down the sinister organization Ultrax by destroying it from the inside, thanks to Marissa and John. Hanna now has hopes of her plans succeeding.

Showrunner David Farr revealed his plans for the series:

"That was always the intention, to be honest. If you look back at when I was talking about the second season, I talked about how it needed 'the third act.' I come from the theater originally, and I always have full act structure in my head to how a piece of drama plays out. And in this case, I felt that there was this very clear arc."

Stream the latest and final season of Hanna exclusively on Amazon Prime beginning November 24. Until then, catch up with the previous seasons of the series.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider