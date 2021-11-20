'A Boy Called Christmas' cast list: Henry Lawfull and others star in Netflix's holiday film

It's officially Christmas season, at least for Netflix, with its back-to-back holiday film releases, including A Boy Called Christmas.

Directed by Gil Kenan, A Boy Called Christmas is a reimagined version of the story of 'Father Christmas' where Nikolas sets off into the snowy white North in search of his father. The film is based on the 2015 book of the same name by Matt Haig.

'A Boy Called Christmas' ensemble cast

The official trailer for A Boy Called Christmas was released earlier this month on Netflix's YouTube channel. A Boy Called Christmas is produced by Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin. The film is all set to hit Netflix on November 24.

The official synopsis for A Boy Called Christmas reads:

"An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny."

Here's a look at the leading cast members for A Boy Called Christmas.

Henry Lawfull as Nikolas

Leading the film is Nikolas, played as the rising-star child actor, Henry Lawfull. Henry first began his acting journey with the 2018 series Les Mierables, a historic drama based on the famous French novel of the same name by Victor Hugo.

Henry's character in A Boy Called Christmas, Nikolas, is an average young boy who embarks on an amazing journey into the North. His quest is to search for his father. who is also on a mission to find the famous elven settlement of Elfhelm.

Maggie Smith as Aunt Ruth

Maggie Smith, best known for portraying Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, is an English actress. Maggie has had an extensive career on screen, as well as on stage in the mid-1950s, and has appeared in over 60 films and 70 plays.

Her notable works in the film industry include The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne, A Room with a View, Love and Pain and the Whole Damn Thing, Sister Act films and My House in Umbria, amongst many others.

Maggi will portray the role of Aunt Ruth in Netflix's upcoming holiday film A Boy Called Christmas.

Kristen Wiig as Aunt Carlotta

American actress Kristen Wiig is known for her performances in Bridesmaids, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, The Martian, Ghostbusters, Downsizing, Mother! and Wonder Woman 1984, among other works. Kristen has also lent her voice to animated films such as Despicable Me and How to Train Your Dragon. She joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2005.

Kristen will be seen portraying Aunt Carlotta in Netflix's upcoming Christmas film A Boy Called Christmas.

