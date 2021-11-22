'Emily in Paris': 5 unrealistic moments from the Netflix series 

Netflix's Emily in Paris is a fashionista show gone wrong, and it's coming back for another season.

Created by Darren Star and starring Lily Collins, Emily in Paris revolves around a 20-something who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. Her biggest con? She's an American trying to make it in Paris without actually knowing anything about the culture. The show captures her journey of juggling her career, new friendships, and exciting love life.

Emily in Paris is all set to premiere its brand new season in December, picking off from the messy decisions Emily made in the finale.

Cliché moment's from Netflix's 'Emily in Paris'

The upcoming season of Emily in Paris might be interesting, but listed below are five unrealistic things from the show.

1) A non-French employee is sent to work at a Parisian marketing firm.

French people are very proud of their language and usually prefer conversing in French itself with tourists.

What's very weird about Emily in Paris is that Emily, a non-French person, is the one to go to Paris to work in a marketing firm. The only French word she probably knows is 'Bonjour', and she is supposed to be the social media strategist at the firm.

Sure, people transfer to different and new places all the time but after fulfilling specific requirements or at least having the will to fit in. But in Emily's case, she isn't keen on learning French or the culture that much.

2) Emily is a Social Media Strategist with less than 100 followers

Being a part of the social network means making a place for yourself, and that only happens if you have enough followers. As for Emily in Paris, the lead had only 48 followers when she moved to Paris to be a social media strategist at Savoir, which seems a bit ridiculous.

A person who runs social media for a company is somewhat an influencer themselves, but Emily is handed over the job at less than 100 followers.

3) She always has designer items at hand

The biggest question that remains to date is how Emily is able to afford all those designer bags? Sure she works for a well-off company, but she is still too young to afford that type of luxury.

In one episode of Emily in Paris, she apologizes to Pierre Cadault about her Eiffel Tower charm as she cannot afford to get something designer, but how is paying for all the Chanel bags then? Throughout the series, she is seen wearing designer bags, back-to-back which is insane.

4) Emily never uses public transportation

The Paris lifestyle is all about walking and getting to places through bicycles or public transportation, but that's not the case in Netflix's Emily in Paris. Emily can't 'supposedly afford' designer items, but she has the money to pay for a cab. However, she is only seen using it once in a while.

As for public transportation like the subway/metro, the basic means of travel for many Parisians, in one episode, Emily jokingly told her friend Camille that 'the last time she took the Metro, she ended up in the 21st arrondissement.'

5) Emily's entire wardrobe

It's time to talk about Emily's terrible styling in Emily in Paris. Her wardrobe is not only Cliché but terrible especially considering the show's budget. Her outfits definitely do not go with the fashion capital's vibe and are too touristy.

Paris fashion is somewhat serene and minimalistic, but Emily's closet is full of the opposite of that. The mismatches and the striking colors can almost be mistaken for a New York type of vibe.

'Emily in Paris' Season 2 trailer and cast

The official trailer for Emily in Paris Season 2 dropped this week, sending all the fans into a frenzy because, at the end of the day, it's still a romantic comedy everyone will watch.

The second season will see the main cast members reprising their roles - Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat and William Abadie.

The show might be unrealistic, but everyone has a guilty pleasure. Stream Emily in Paris Season 2 from December 22, exclusively on Netflix. Until then, catch up on the dramatic first season of the show, available to stream on the platform.

