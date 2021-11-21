'DMX: Don't Try to Understand': 3 things to expect from late rapper's documentary

HBO Max's upcoming documentary, DMX: Don't Try to Understand, focuses on the life of late rapper DMX after his release from prison in 2019.

DMX: Don't Try to Understand is directed by Christopher Frierson and is considered to be an intimate glimpse into the life of DMX whose future, legacy, livelihood and liberty are all on the line.

The documentary film is part of HBO's Music Box series, which is executively produced by Bill Simmons. HBO's Music Box is known for releasing documentaries on events or people such as Woodstock ’99, Juice WRLD, Kenngy G and many more.

What to expect from HBO Max's 'DMX: Don't Try to Understand'

The trailer for DMX: Don't Try to Understand dropped earlier this week on HBO's official YouTube channel and the documentary is expected to release on November 25.

Director Christopher Frierson is said to have delivered a three-dimensional portrait of DMX while diving into different sides of him - a mentor, a father and an artist - while fighting his darkest demons.

The official synopsis for DMX: Don't Try to Understand reads:

"DMX: DON'T TRY TO UNDERSTAND focuses on a year in the life of rapper Earl 'DMX' Simmons as he is released from prison in early 2019 and attempts to rebuild his career in the music industry and reconnect with family and fans."

The upcoming documentary, DMX: Don't Try to Understand, is a must-watch, and listed below are three things to expect from it.

1) The film will show DMX's life after prison

HBO Max's documentary DMX: Don't Try to Understand will pick up from DMX's life after serving his sentence in prison. After his release in 2019, he decided to hit the road and return to the person he was.

DMX served a one-year sentence behind bars after pleading guilty to tax evasion payments from 2002 to 2005, in 2017. It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot was his final tour before his untimely death in April 2021 due to a heart attack.

2) Behind the Scenes footage from DMX's It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot tour

The documentary will not only focus on interviews of people who knew him but also DMX's personal issues including business, family, etc. It's more or less a compilation of behind-the-scenes footage from his final tour, along with an exploration of a man who had a burning desire to reconcile his decisions of the past.

DMX: Don't Try to Understand looks at the artist's journey across the country during his It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot 20th Anniversary tour. The film will feature his hometown of Yonkers and him mentoring the youth there, connecting with people during the tour and dealing with the troubles that came with his larger-than-life persona.

3) A glimpse into DMX's off-camera personality

DMX: Don't Try to Understand gives viewers a deeper look into the authentic personality DMX had which has been a topic of discussion over the years and after his passing. An off-camera approach per se, the HBO Max documentary captures the relentless spirit of a man who lived life beyond his music career.

The film also shows the crossroads DMX found himself in after owing an insurmountable debt to the IRS, an every growing family to look after and the immense pressure to return to music. It follows DMX navigating his way through life from re-acclimating to society during a nationwide tour to reuniting with his estranged first-born son.

Stream DMX: Don't Try to Understand from November 25, exclusively on HBO Max. Catch HBO's other documentaries in the Music Box series as well.

Edited by Danyal Arabi