'Bruised': 3 reasons why the Halle Berry-starrer is worth everyone's time

Halle Berry's Bruised is not just another fight film. The actor not only starred in it but also directed it, making Bruised her first ever directorial venture.

The film revolves around a former MMA fighter who is challenged by the current MMA top dog for another bout years after giving up her profession. Now Jackie has to make a decision between getting back in the ring or being a mother to her returning 6 year old.

Bruised stars Halle Berry, Valentina Shevchenko, Shamier Anderson, Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Lela Loren.

Reasons why 'Bruised' is a must watch

The official trailer for Bruised was released last month by Netflix, sending all sports drama lovers into a frenzy. The film had its world premiere back in 2020 at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival and will be debuting on Netflix on 24 November 2021.

The official synopsis for Bruised reads:

"A disgraced MMA fighter finds redemption in the cage and the courage to face her demons when the son she had given up as an infant unexpectedly reenters her life."

The upcoming movie, Bruised, is a must-watch, and listed are the three major reasons why.

1) It's Halle Berry's directorial debut

Bruised not only stars Halle Berry but also marks her debut as a director. Netflix acquired distribution rights to the film in September for $20 million when it debuted as a work-in-progress at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. The film also had a limited theatrical release on 17 November 2021.

According to director Halle Berry, who put up a fight to get the film made:

"I knew as written it could not be me, but what I loved about the story is it was a classic fight film. I loved the fractured brokenness of this character, and I love to see a film that’s about redemption. I want to see the human spirit soar, I want to see someone rise above obstacles and still be standing at the end of the day."

2) It's a sports drama with an interesting plot

The sports drama is set in the world of Jackie Justice, a former MMA fighter who accepts an offer to fight against top female MMA behemoth years after walking away from her career. She also deals with the return of her 6 year old son whom she put up for adoption as an infant.

Bruised feels like a familiar comeback tale that relies on the motifs of 1990s films but with a dramatic plot. The inspirational part of it lies in how Jackie (Halle Berry) deals with her profession and motherhood at the same time.

3) It draws inspiration from MMA sports

Bruised may not be based on a true story but it does draw real-life inspiration from MMA sports. Jackie's character is not based on one specific real-life MMA fighter and the storyline of Bruised is entirely fictional.

MMA or Mixed Martial Arts is a combat sport involving striking, grappling and ground fighting techniques to face off against opponents just like boxing, martial arts and kickboxing.

Director Halle Berry explained how the story is a personal one for her:

"I loved it because fighting is something that I just know so much about on a personal level and on a career level. I understand what it is to fight and not be heard."

Catch Halle Berry's Bruised on Netflix, available to stream from 24 November 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul