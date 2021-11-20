'tick, tick... BOOM!' takeaway: Lessons learned from Jonathan Larson's way of life 

Andrew Garfield's tick, tick... BOOM! dropped today on Netflix and his stellar performance as Jonathan Larson is nothing short of sublime.

The plot of tick, tick... BOOM! revolves around an almost 30-year-old Jonathan Larson who hears a constant ticking sound in his head and questions if his career choice is really right for him. The film is based on the musical by Jonathan Larson of the same name and captures his life right before he turned 30.

tick, tick... BOOM! is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda who gave the amazing Hamilton to the world of musical drama. The film is produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Julie Oh.

Takeaways from Netflix's tick, tick... BOOM!

tick, tick... BOOM! stars Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford, and Joanna P. Adler. Along with them, there are numerous cameos from Broadway actors in certain song numbers.

It's time to jump onto the takeaways from tick, tick... BOOM! and learn more about them.

Chase dreams and find the one true calling

One thing that tick, tick... BOOM! highlighted over and over again was chasing that one dream. Jonathan Larson was so stuck on giving Broadway its best ever musical that he didn't care about going broke.

He worked at the diner and even attended the focus group just to earn more money to hire a band for his musical. If there's a role model to go after that one true call, it's Jonathan Larson.

The film showcased every aspect of his struggle, from trying to come up with a new song to finding a producer. However, even in all this chaos, his dream stayed clear and he never lost focus.

Giving up is never the answer

Another aspect that tick, tick... BOOM! focuses on is to never give up. Times can get rough but relinquishing one's dream is never the answer. There were times when Jonathan was at his lowest, where he thought he would never be good enough.

He even considered taking up a corporate job but his friend Michael reminded him that there is nobody like him. The latter truly opined that the world of art needs him.

Time is precious and patience is key

In tick, tick... BOOM! time is very precious, especially to Jonathan. He cannot even wait a second to catch his breath because the clock is ticking inside his head. He needs to utilize his time in the most productive way before it's too late.

Jonathan, in addition to all his anxieties, went into full panic mode when he saw his friends dying and him reaching 30. He not only realized that his friends were dying young but also that he is turning 30 and had not even debuted with a number on Broadway.

He felt his life long dream passing away with every second. This, at times, cost him a great deal from losing his girlfriend to the bump in his friendship with Michael. But great things never come easy, they always have a cost.

tick, tick... BOOM! is now streaming on Netflix and is also available to watch in theaters.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul