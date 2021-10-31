5 interesting facts about Andrew Garfield's 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

Andrew Garfield's upcoming film Tick, Tick... Boom! portrays the life of Broadway star Jonathan Larson perfectly.

The film, which is based on Jonathan Larson's musical Tick, Tick... Boom! will hit Netflix on November 12. It stars Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford, Joanna P. Adler, alongside Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson.

The official synopsis of Tick, Tick... Boom! reads:

"The film follows Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American music."

Five facts about 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

As viewers await the release of the highly-anticipated Tick, Tick... Boom, let's take a look at five interesting facts about the film.

1) It is based on a true story

Jonathan Larson (Image via American Theater)

Tick, Tick... Boom! , the musical as well as the movie, revolves around the life of Jonathan Larson, who is on the cusp of his 30th birthday. To make a living and fund his work, Larson used to wait tables in NYC but became worried about his career as he wanted to do more and present his skills on Broadway. The film is heavily influenced by his first solo act of the same name as well.

The upcoming Netflix film starts with Larson hearing a ticking sound just before his 30th birthday, also offering a glimpse into his life and journey to becoming a Broadway star. Actor Andrew Garfield will be seen portraying the role of Jonathan Larson.

2) The musical was originally a one-man show

Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick... Boom! (Image via IMDb)

When Jonathan Larson achieved one of his greatest works, Tick, Tick... Boom!, it was a one-man show as it was his solo act on Broadway, but after his death, playwright David Auburn revised it and adapted it into a three-actor piece. The upcoming Netflix film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda expands further on this.

Many big names of the industry have starred in the musical such as Raúl Esparza, Neil Patrick Harris, and even Lin-Manuel Miranda himself in the role of Jon.

3) The musical was originally titled 'BoHo Days'

The musical by Jonathan Larson was initially named 'BoHo Days', which instead became the most recognizable song from the show for the fans of Tick, Tick... Boom!

BoHo is a nickname for the area in New York City below Houston Street, west of SoHo on Greenwich Street, where Jonathan Larson lived while waiting tables at The Moondance on weekends.

4) The film is Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut

The very talented Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has proven his on-stage and on-screen skills several times with musicals like Hamilton, is the mastermind behind the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick... Boom!. A passion project for Miranda, who himself has played the role of Jon in the Broadway musical, is set to release next month.

The movie's premise is set in Manhattan during the 90s, focusing on Jonathan Larson's discontent with life. From addressing the big problems of that time that Larson felt agitated about, like homophobia and the AIDS epidemic, to the smaller irritations of Larson’s life.

5) The trailer of 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' hints 'Rent'

The trailer for Tick, Tick... Boom! was released earlier this month by Netflix, revealing the brilliant Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson. It also hints at Larson's production Rent, showcasing how the inspiration came to be.

The movie is bound to make fans of Rent feel everything they felt while watching the hit musical, from unbridled joy to heartbreaking devastation, also highlighting how much inspiration Larson drew from his own life for that same show.

Catch Tick, Tick... Boom! available to stream on November 12 on Netflix.

