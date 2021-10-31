'Love Hard' full cast list: Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O Yang, and others star in Netflix's Christmas film

Every year, Netflix releases new rom-com Christmas movies, just like the upcoming film Love Hard.

The film is by Hernán Jiménez and written by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing. Love Hard revolves around a young woman who falls in love with a man over a dating app and travels to surprise him for Christmas. Things take a different turn when she realizes she got catfished, but the man who dupes her offers to set her up with the actual person, only if she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holidays.

'Love Hard' ensemble cast

In this day and age of finding love through dating apps, the actual question that rises is how far one would go and lie for love? Love Hard is set to hit the streaming service on November 5.

Here's a look at the three major cast members of Netflix's Love Hard.

Nina Dobrev as Natalie Bauer

Popularly known for her portrayal of Elena and her doppelgangers in The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev is a Canadian actress who has appeared in several movies and films. Her first acting role was in the series Degrassi: The Next Generation, followed by films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Let's Be Cops, The Final Girls, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Flatliners and many more.

Dobrev will be portraying the role of Natalie Bauer, the LA writer who gets catfished, in Netflix's upcoming Christmas movie Love Hard.

Jimmy O. Yang as Josh Lin

A Hong Kong-American actor, stand-up comedian and writer, Jimmy O. Yang is best known for starring in Silicon Valley. He has also appeared in series' like 2 Broke Girls, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Space Force and movies such as Crazy Rich Asians, Like a Boss, Fantasy Island and many more.

Yang will be seen portraying the role of Josh Lin, the catfisher, in Netflix's Love Hard.

Darren Barnet as Tag

Best known for playing Paxton in Netflix's Never Have I Ever, Darren Barnet is an American actor who has also appeared in American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules, This Is Us, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and many more.

Barnet will appear as Tag in Netflix's upcoming rom-com Love Hard.

Love Hard also stars Harry Shum Jr., James Saito, Mikaela Hoover, Heather McMahan, Lochlyn Munro, Rebecca Staab and Takayo Fischer. The film has been described as 'When Harry Met Sally meets Roxanne' and was filmed in Vancouver last year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catch Love Hard on November 5 streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Srijan Sen