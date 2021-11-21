'The Beatles: Get Back' - 5 things to expect from Disney+ documentary

The Beatles are back (not literally) with another documentary but this time as a three-part series, The Beatles: Get Back.

Directed and produced by Peter Jackson, the upcoming film is a documentary about a documentary as it follows Michael Lindsay-Hogg's 1970 documentary of the Beatles' album Let It Be. The Beatles: Get Back is otherwise a feature film divided into two-hour long episodes told in three parts. The episodes will release between November 25 to November 27.

The Beatles: Get Back has already received praises from former Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, with John Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono Lennon, and George Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, offering their full support.

What to expect from 'The Beatles: Get Back' on Disney+

The official trailer for The Beatles: Get Back was released last month, sending all the band's lovers into a frenzy. The producers for the docu-series are none other than former band members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison. The Beatles: Get Back is considered a celebration of the band.

In an interview, director Peter Jackson stated:

"‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is another step on the long and winding road to enhanced immortality, as the films show The Beatles at the very top of their game and not deteriorating, as they appeared to be in Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s ‘Let It Be.’ The Beatles’ very last film was a massive downer when it was released in 1970 and it has remained a downer ever since."

The upcoming docu-series, The Beatles: Get Back, is a must-watch, and listed below are five things to expect from it.

1) The famous rooftop performance by the band

The docu-series, The Beatles: Get Back, will feature the famous 1969 rooftop performance by the band in their Savile Row studio. Although footage of the live set has been documented over the years, but not in its entirety. Jackson's film will include the entire band's 42-minute performance.

Former Beatle Ringo, recently shared his recollections from the iconic performance:

"We’d decided to play together, as a live band. And we did think of other venues, and then we thought, ‘Wait, let’s just go up on the roof.’ And Michael shot that stuff on the roof really great, with a lot of cameras."

He also added that he is thrilled to see the entire set in The Beatles: Get Back, as the original film only showed 20 minutes of the performance.

2) Never heard before music from the band

The Beatles: Get Back has 55 hours' worth of footage and about 140 hours' worth of audio recordings. Several songs recorded during the session were included in the 1996's Anthology 3 compilation, such as outtakes and demos from The White Album, Abbey Road, and Let It Be. There is still plenty of music that hasn't been officially released.

The docu-series will also allow viewers to observe the band member's individual development as solo artists. Tracks that didn't make it to Let It Be, were later developed and included in their solo albums, including Paul McCartney's Teddy Boy, on his 1970 debut solo album, McCartney, and George Harrison’s songs like Hear Me Lord and Isn’t It A Pity, which were later released on his 1970 album, All Things Must Pass.

As for John Lennon, he can be heard working on Gimme Some Truth and Oh My Love, which appeared on his 1971 album Imagine.

3) A glimpse of the band's true relationship

Some feature films based on the band have offered an in-depth look at their sessions and some tense moments in the studio, somewhere documenting the band on the verge of a breakup. But Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back looks at that very footage as a whole and paints a very different picture of the band's time together.

In an interview, Ringo stated:

"There was hours and hours of us just laughing and playing music… There was a lot of joy, and I think Peter will show that. I think this version will be a lot more peace and loving, like we really were. The original film focused only on the one down moment…Everybody knows my position. I thought the downer was much bigger than the rest of it (in Let It Be). I was there. There was lots of fun."

The reality is always different from the rumors, and the footage and audio 18 months prior to the band's breakup have captured amazing moments and some drama, but none of the discord they have not been associated with before. The Beatles: Get Back creates a cheerful counter-narrative to the Let It Be film as the members can be seen laughing and clowning around in the classic fashion of that time.

4) A compilation of archival footage

The Beatles: Get Back is said to have adopted technology from the They Shall Not Grow Old film to balance the color palette. It is a compilation of existing and never seen before footage of the band.

According to director Peter Jackson:

"All we’ve done is use the technology we developed for the WWI film ‘They Shall Not Grow Old,’ taking all this old First World War footage and restoring it. We haven’t tried to push the primary colors of the clothing up or anything. We’ve done no tricks like that. We’ve just balanced the skin tones, and the colors that you see, I’m assuming, are the colors that were there on the day. I mean, it does make you jealous of the 1960s, because the clothing is so fantastic."

5) The ultimate Beatles experience

The Beatles: Get Back is a wholesome experience as the film feels like a time machine, taking its viewers back to 1969 and watching the four friends sit and make great music together.

The footage used in the docu-series was originally shot for Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 documentary, Let It Be, which captured private moments of the band rehearsing and recording songs in the studio of what would be their final album. The revisited footage is the only material that documents The Beatles at work in their studio.

Revisit The Beatles on November 25 exclusively on Disney+ in their upcoming docu-series The Beatles: Get Back.

