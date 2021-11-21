'Hanna' Season 3 cast list: Esmé Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos and others star in Prime Video series

Amazon Prime's Hanna is all set to premiere its final season this month and it's everything viewers have been waiting for.

The highly-anticipated series revolves around a young girl who stumbles across a secret kept hidden by her "father." Her journey then goes into finding out who she really is and learning about the CIA program her father was once a part of.

Hanna's Season 3 is all set to premiere on November 24 on Amazon Prime, with the series dropping all six episodes on the day of its premiere.

'Hanna' Season 3 ensemble cast

The series was created by David Farr and is based on the 2011 film by the same name. The official trailer for Hanna Season 3 was released earlier this month and revealed Ray Liotta as a new villain.

According to executive producer Tom Coan:

"The journey is going to be bigger and better than before…everything lives at a much louder volume this year and it’s going to be exciting for audiences to see the next chapter of the story. We had two intentions in making this show—to be more sophisticated and dynamic — and that was the centerpiece on which everything was built…we operated on the principle of trying to make it as exciting as possible."

Here's a look at the leading cast members for Hanna Season 3.

Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna

Leading and returning to the series as Hanna herself is English actress, Esme Creed-Miles. Her notable works include the 2007 film Mister Lonely, Pond Life and Undercliffe, among many others. Catch her in the latest and final season of the Amazon Prime Original, Hanna.

Mireille Enos as Marissa Wiegler

American actress Mireille Enos will be seen returning as Marissa Wiegler, Hanna's former nemesis, in the upcoming season. Mireille's notable works in the film industry include Someone Like You, World War Z, If I Stay, Never Here, Dark Was the Night and The Lie, plus other projects.

Her small screen appearances include Sex and the City, CSI: Miami, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Killing, The Catch, and other works.

Dermot Mulroney as John Carmichael

A chocolate boy of the early 2000's, American actor Dermot Mulroney is well-known for his short-lived portrayal of Gavin Mitchell in the popular sitcom Friends. His other notable works include My Best Friend's Wedding, About Schmidt, The Wedding Date, Insidious: Chapter 3, The Last Outlaw and Staying Together, among several other projects. He has also starred in series' such as New Girl, Pure Genius, Shameless and The Purge.

Dermont will be portraying the role of John Carmichael, the CIA operative at the helm of both UTRAX programs, who is helping Hanna from the inside.

Hanna's latest season also stars Yasmin Monet Prince, Anthony Welsh, Áine Rose Daly, and Gianna Kiehl, along with Ray Liotta joining them as the new villain.

Catch Hanna's Season 3 streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime starting November 24.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider