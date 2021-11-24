'Emily in Paris' outifts: 5 times Emily Cooper proved she was the ultimate fashionista

Netflix is giving its viewers what they badly wanted, with another season of Emily in Paris, because one season with Emily was just not enough.

Directed by Darren Star and Lily Collins as the lead, Emily in Paris revolves around Emily Cooper, who moves to Paris for a new job opportunity at a French marketing firm. The series follows her life in the City of Light and how she adjusts to the Parisian lifestyle with the drama she somehow always seems to have around.

The announcement of the upcoming season was made earlier this month and the show will have 10 episodes.

The best of Fashion in 'Emily in Paris'

The official trailer for Emily in Paris Season 2 was released last week on Netflix's official YouTube channel, exciting fans for the upcoming season. The series will be available to stream from December 22 on Netflix.

The official synopsis for Emily in Paris Season 2 reads:

"After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work—which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her."

It's time to look at the best fashion moments Emily had in the show.

1) Pretty in Pink

Pink is definitely Emily's color and she probably wears the best outfits with this pink overcoat. The best part about this outfit is that it's relatable yet very chic. Her look didn't come off as trying too hard and looked comfortable, especially with the sneakers and a simple sweater added to it, making it a very effortless statement and very Parisian.

2) A Purple Moment

Yes, Emily can be seen with yet another Chanel handbag in Emily in Paris and with a very expensive pair of boots, but that's not the point. The outfit may be a bit questionable but the boots are definitely something to die for. The entire look is nicely paired as the focus does not shift from the purple, even for once.

3) The Signature Cooper Style

Emily's signature style in Emily in Paris has definitely become the popular bucket hat and somehow, it works every time. It's a very creative attempt to pair everything that is green together and make a whole outfit out of it. Although her green coat is something she wears a lot, perhaps her favorite, and goes with just about everything.

4) A Pretty French Cliché

The look might be a very French Cliché 101 thing and somehow looks inspired by Blair Waldorf but the red beret actually makes it acceptable. Sure, it's a very stereotypical thing for an American to wear a beret in France, but Emily looks cute in the outfit, especially with the red lip thing that's going on. At the end of the day, Emily really is in Paris, after all, so she is not to be blamed.

5) A Ray of Sunshine

While this look doesn't exactly scream "fashion statement", it has a more timeless vibe to it, even if it is a bit matchy-matchy. But nothing can really go wrong with a flowy skirt and heels, especially when you look like a model.

Looking forward to what Emily wears in the upcoming season of Emily in Paris? Watch it from December 22, exclusively on Netflix. The previous season of the show is also available to stream on the platform.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee