'Emily in Paris 2' cast list: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and others star in Netflix series

Emily is back with another year in Paris for the upcoming season of Netflix's Emily in Paris and she has a lot to deal with.

The new season of Emily in Paris promises fresh romances, old flames, and a whole lot of chaos, as Emily struggles to deal with the aftermath of her affair with Gabriel, her friendship with Camille, and a brand new man in her life.

The show will have 10 episodes and is directed by Darren Star with lots of guest appearances in the upcoming season.

'Emily in Paris 2' synopsis and ensemble cast

The official trailer for Emily in Paris dropped last week, sending all the fans into a frenzy. While the show may have received criticism in the past, it's still loved by a big bunch, thanks to its amazing cast.

The upcoming season is all set to release on December 22, exclusively on Netflix. The announcement of its renewal was made earlier this month in the cheekiest of ways, with a letter from Emily's boss Sylvie Grateau, saying:

"We hope that by extending her time in Paris, Emily will further the relationships she has already made, delve deeper into our culture, and perhaps pick up a few words of French."

Here's a look at the leading cast of Netflix's Emily in Paris 2.

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Reprising and leading the show as Emily is British-American actress Lily Collins. Her notable works include BBC's Growing Pains, The Blind Side, Abduction, Mirror Mirror, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Stuck in Love, Love, Rosie, To the Bone, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Tolkien, Les Misérables, and Mank.

She made her writing debut with her book Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me discussing her struggles with mental health and eating disorders.

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Reprising his role as Emily's love interest, Gabriel will be French actor and model Lucas Bravo, who has starred in Sous le soleil de Saint Tropez and La Crème de la crème. His upcoming projects include Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, The Honeymoon and Ticket to Paradise.

Catch him wooing Emily and the fans in this upcoming season of Netflix's Emily in Paris.

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

British actor Lucien Laviscount is known for his work in Grange Hill, Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Celebrity Big Brother, Scream Queens, Snatch, Katy Keene and Trust. Lucien will be seen as the newbie, Alfie, in the second season of Emily in Paris.

Also returning to Emily in Paris will be Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, Arnaud Viard and William Abadie. The guest stars include Arnaud Binard, Jeremy O. Harris and many more recurring stars.

Stream Emily in Paris 2 starting December 22, only on Netflix. The previous season of the show is also available to watch on this platform.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider