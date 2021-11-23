'Single all the Way' cast list: Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers and others star in Netflix film

Netflix's upcoming Christmas rom-com, Single All the Way, is directed by Michael Mayer. The plot of the film revolves around Peter and Nick, two best buddies who pretend to be couple for Peter's trip back home. A series of unfortunate events occur when Peter's mom sets him up for a blind date with her fitness trainer.

'Single all the Way' synopsis and ensemble cast

The official trailer for Single All the Way was released earlier this month, giving viewers a glimpse into Peter's lie and everything else that went downhill after that. Single All The Way is expected to hit Netflix on December 2.

The official synopsis for Netflix's Single All The Way reads:

"Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James — the plan goes awry."

Here's a look at the leading cast of Netflix's Single All The Way.

Michael Urie as Peter

American actor Michael Urie is well known for his portrayal of Marc St. James on the ABC dramedy series Ugly Betty. He is also a presenter, director and producer who has also appeared in the original podcast soap opera from the Broadway Podcast Network As the Curtain Rises.

Michael will be seen leading Netflix's upcoming rom-com Single All the Way, as Peter.

Philemon Chambers as Nick

Philemon Chambers is known for his work in Of Hearts and Castles and his upcoming film Single All the Way. The film will be his first feature-length film debut as Nick, Peter's best friend.

Jennifer Coolidge as Aunt Sandy

American actress Jennifer Coolidge is best known for her work in the American Pie film series, Legally Blonde film series, A Cinderella Story, Like a Boss, Promising Young Woman and mockumentaries like Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration, Mascots. She has also appeared in television shows like Joey, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, 2 Broke Girls and recently in HBO's The White Lotus.

Jennifer will be seen portraying the role of Aunty Sandy in Netflix's upcoming holiday rom-com Single All the Way.

Single All the Way also stars Barry Bostwick, Kathy Najimy, Luke MacFarlane, Jennifer Robertson and Alexandra Beaton among the cast in supporting roles.

Catch Single All the Way this holiday season, streaming from December 2, exclusively on Netflix.

