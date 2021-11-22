'Jonas Brothers: Family Roast' guest list: Peter Davidson, Lilly Singh and others to star in Netflix special

It's roasting season and Netflix is here to deliver the same with its upcoming comedy special Jonas Brothers: Family Roast.

Written by Lauren Greenberg, Jonas Brothers: Family Roast will feature several sketches, games, songs and special guests to roast the trio about their solo careers, life as a band, acting, marriages and more.

Jonas Brothers: Family Roast is executively produced by Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Emma Conway, Gabe Turner and James Longman.

'Jonas Brothers: Family Roast' guest list

Jonas Brothers: Family Roast was announced last month by the band on Netflix's official YouTube channel, followed by a promo clip that dropped last week. The comedy special will hit Netflix on November 23.

The official synopsis for Jonas Brothers: Family Roast reads:

"Jonas Brothers: Family Roast is a one-of-a-kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars, the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget."

Here's a look at the guest cast for Jonas Brothers: Family Roast.

Peter Davidson

American comedian turned actor Pete Davidson has been known for his work in NBC's Saturday Night Live since 2014. He has also appeared in MTV shows like Guy Code, Wild 'n Out and Failosophy. His movie appearances include Set It Up, What Men Want, The King of Staten Island, The Suicide Squad and The Dirt.

Davidson has performed stand-up comedy on Adam DeVine's House Party, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Comedy Underground with Dave Attell, also guest-starring in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Catch him roasting the famous Jonas Brothers on Jonas Brothers: Family Roast.

Lilly Singh

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh is a Canadian comedian, talk show host and the face behind her pseudonym Superwoman (stylized IISuperwomanII). She began making YouTube videos in 2010, gaining recognition for her humorous content. She released her first film, a documentary about her world tour, titled A Trip to Unicorn Island in 2016 shortly followed by her book How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life.

Lilly has hosted and produced NBC's late-night talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh becoming the first Indian to host a major American broadcast network late-night talk show. Catch her on Netflix's upcoming comedy special Jonas Brothers: Family Roast.

Niall Horan

Formed One Direction member, Niall Horan is an Irish singer and songwriter who gained recognition through the British singing competition X Factor. However, after releasing five albums together and becoming one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, One Direction eventually parted ways. In 2016, Niall signed a recording deal as a solo artist with Capitol Records.

Catch Niall roasting the brothers on Netflix's Jonas Brothers: Family Roast.

Joining these three celebrities will be Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas, John Legend, Gabriel Iglesias, and Jake Whitehall.

Stream Jonas Brothers: Family Roast exclusively on Netflix from November 23.

Edited by Danyal Arabi