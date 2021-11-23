Where to watch 'Single All The Way'? Release date, trailer, and more about Netflix's upcoming gay rom-com

Christmas is in the air and Netflix is in the spirit with its upcoming romantic comedy, Single All The Way.

Directed by Michael Mayer, the jolly gay romance movie revolves around Peter, who persuades his best friend Nick to pose as his boyfriend for the holidays. But things take a different turn when Peter is set up for a blind date by his mom.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Single All The Way ahead of its release.

When is 'Single All The Way' expected to release?

Single All The Way is expected to release on December 2, exclusively on Netflix. The film stars Michael Urie, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Najimy, Jennifer Robertson, Luke Macfarlane, and Philemon Chambers, amongst others.

The official synopsis for Netflix's Single All The Way reads:

"Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James — the plan goes awry."

Check out the trailer for 'Single All The Way'

The trailer for Single All The Way dropped earlier this month and revealed the actual star of the movie, Jennifer Coolidge, as Aunty Sady. In an interview, screenwriter and executive producer Chad Hodge said:

"'Single All the Way' represents all the things I personally wanted to see in a holiday rom-com, right down to its starry casting. The list ran the gamut, from honestly portraying the uniqueness of gay friendships and relationships, to the often hilarious dynamics of our families, to Jennifer Coolidge. I’m so grateful to Netflix for embracing all of it."

The holiday rom-com is a nod to LGBTQ representation in the film industry as the story revolves around gay men. Last year, Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis' Happiest Season portrayed a lesbian couple on the brink of a Christmas crisis. This industry-wide effort to diversify Christmas films has become nothing but holiday season offerings.

Get in a lovey-dovey Christmas mood with Netflix's Single All The Way, available to stream on December 2.

Edited by R. Elahi