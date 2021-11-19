'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star' review - The trio makes the ultimate switch in the Netflix film

'Tis the season for Christmas specials, and Netflix is back with its infamous doppelgängers in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star.

Directed by Mike Rohl and produced by Vanessa Hudgens herself, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star revolves around one important relic, the stolen Star of Peace, which the trio - Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy, and cousin Fiona - need to get back before Christmas.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star dropped today and is the third installment in The Princess Switch franchise starring Vanessa Hudgens as the lead and her look-alikes.

'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star': Summary and review

Summary

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star starts off with a short recap of what went down in previous films, The Princess Switch and The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again. It then jumps to the holiday season, where Queen Margaret and Princess Stacy are prepping up for the Christmas festivities. To make it even more special, the Vatican loans the Queen their most priceless treasure, the Star of Peace, to put on Montenaro's Christmas tree.

Unfortunately, right before the festival, the Star is stolen and there is no evidence or leads even for the police. The only way to find out about the Star is for Stacy and Margaret to contact Fiona Pembroke for help, who is serving community service for kidnapping the Queen. With the help of an old friend, Peter Maxwell, Fiona is able to track down the person who stole it, and it is none other than her old flame Hunter Cunard.

Now Peter might've been a part of Interpol himself once, but he is now a criminal and knows all the ways a criminal's mind works. He creates a master plan to steal the Star back from Hunter.

Thanks to Fiona and her flirty ways, she is able to land an invite to Hunter's Christmas party at his estate. The only crisis is how Fiona can be in two places at once. This is where Margaret steps in and urges to learn everything about Fiona, how she walks, and how she talks.

Margaret successfully learns how to impersonate Fiona, and the plan is given the green light. On the day of the party, Fiona enters Hunter's estate with Peter and Mindy while Reggie and Frank stay back in the getaway car. Meanwhile, Margaret, dressed as Fiona, attends the party, luring Hunter back and forth to distract him.

What does Stacy do in the meantime? She also dresses up as Fiona and visits Mother Superior in order to hear about her remaining sentence for community service, which to her surprise gets waived off.

Still from Netflix's The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star - Queen Margaret as Fiona (Image via IMDb)

The team is successfully able to steal the Star back, but when the alarm goes off, Peter stays behind only for Fiona to realize that she never had the Star. She then receives a text from Peter to meet him at their boarding school but doesn't tell anyone. Margaret and Stacy decide to tell the truth about the Star. The two offer Fiona to stay back with them for the holidays, but she refuses and plans a trip to Capri with her squad.

Towards the end of The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, Fiona is seen at her boarding school, where she asks Peter for the Star, but he gives her a condition to go into the dining hall. After a heated argument with Peter, she takes the Star but ends up going into the dining hall, only to find her mom there.

Her mom asks for forgiveness but Fiona refuses but eventually comes back and forgives her. The two then hand over the Star to Margaret just in time and all is well on Christmas day. As for Fiona and Peter, they exchange apologies and talk about staying together.

Review

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star is a surprisingly good third installment for the franchise. One would think that the repetition of the basic plot might get boring, but it's not and the movie definitely puts viewers in a Christmas mood.

Vanessa Hudgens, who plays Margaret, Stacy, and Fiona in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, is really able to hold the fort together with her one-woman show (literally!). Her voice modulations and personality traits support each of her characters, almost making one think they actually exist. In addition to her brilliant performance, her friends Reggie (Ricky Norwood) and Mindy (Florence Hall) also nailed their roles as hilarious characters.

Still from Netflix's The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star - Fiona (Image via IMDb)

Viewers' favorite character award in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star will definitely go to Peter Maxwell (Remy Hii) for his charm and warmth. Not to forget the epic entrance he made and exited like a true hero. He really takes the stage in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star from previous stars Kevin Richards (Nick Sagar) and Prince Edward (Sam Palladio).

Speaking of fashion on The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, the stunning costumes worn by the characters, especially Fiona Pembroke's, are to die for. Her blonde wigs, corsets, animal-printed coats, and glamorous dresses would make any girl want to dive into her closet. No matter how hard times got in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, Fiona made sure to stand out and impress viewers with her stylish clothes.

Stream The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star now on Netflix, and have a very Merry Switchmas!

Edited by R. Elahi