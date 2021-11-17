Where to watch 'The Power of the Dog'? Release date, trailer and all about the Netflix western drama

Benedict Cumberbatch is not just using his magical acting skills in Marvel alone, he's here to give his fans a brilliant western drama in The Power of the Dog.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog revolves around an arrogant rancher who responds with cruelty upon the arrival of his brother and his family, until something unexpected happens.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Netflix's The Power of the Dog ahead of its release.

When is 'The Power of the Dog' expected to release?

The Power of the Dog premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 2 where Jane Campion won the Silver Lion for Best Direction. The film had a theatrical release on November 17, followed by a Netflix release scheduled for December 1.

The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Genevieve Lemon, Keith Carradine, Frances Conroy, Peter Carroll and Adam Beach. The film is an international co-production among countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The official synopsis for The Power of the Dog by Netflix reads:

"Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love."

Check out the trailer for 'The Power of the Dog'

The teaser for The Power of the Dog was released in late August, followed by an official trailer earlier this month. The trailer features beautiful cinematography by Ari Wegner, depicting a place full of plains and mountains, people waiting for love and a whole lot of Benedict Cumberbatch. The film is an adaptation of the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage.

The Power of the Dog has secured an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and the Western drama has a fair shot at winning it. Brought to life by a stellar ensemble led by Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog reaffirms writer-director Jane Campion as one of the finest filmmakers of a generation.

Stream The Power of the Dog on Netflix from December 1.

Edited by Danyal Arabi