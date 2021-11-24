'Succession' Season 3 Episode 7 preview: Will It really be "Too Much Birthday" in HBO Max's upcoming episode? 

Succession's satirical take on the rich keeps getting better and better every day but the struggle for succession itself continues. Every episode and season is just like another layer of ice cream and the cherry on the top is highly-anticipated for.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series has won hearts all over for its brilliant writing and casting, probably becoming a show that doesn't seem to overstay its welcome.

The latest episode, What It Takes, just dropped on HBO Max and is directed by Succession regular Andrij Parekh.

'Succession' Season 3 Episode 7: What to expect?

Kendall might always be planning and strategising against his dad, but in the upcoming episode of Succession, he has more pressing matters to attend to: his birthday.

The upcoming episode, titled Too Much Birthday, is brimming with chaotic energy as it revolves around Kendall's 40th Birthday Bash and all the drama that follows Kenny.

The episode will also feature Alexander Skarsgård at Kendall's party. The promo clip shows the Roy siblings basically roasting the birthday boy for not inviting the actual important people in his life.

The synopsis for Succession Season 3, Episode 7 promises:

"At Kendall’s lavish birthday bash, Shiv and Roman try to arrange a meeting with Lukas Matsson, a tech mogul who recently snubbed Logan."

This episode of Succession is directed by Lorene Scafaria and written by Tony Roche along with Georgia Pritchett. Suffice to say, it could answer plenty of questions. Is Mencken really it for the Roys or will it just be more of an endorsement? Is Shiv okay with being undermined by Logan? Will Tom reconsider Kendall's offer? And how secure is Kendall's team really?

Viewers can expect Kenny's birthday to really become a bash. Now that the series is approaching the end of its third season, things might just be conducive for a very exciting finale.

Stream the last episode of Succession, What It Takes, on HBO Max and catch up with Too Much Birthday on 29 Novemer 2021. Previous seasons of Succession are also available to watch on the platform.

