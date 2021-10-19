'Succession' Season 3 Episode 2 preview: What to expect next from the upcoming episode of the HBO series?

HBO's Emmy-award winning series Succession is back with fresh family drama and betrayal this season. The series dropped its first episode from the latest season and it's as good as it was expected to be. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the satirical comedy has been celebrated by critics and general audiences for its captivating and hilarious exploration of a family fighting it out for control.

The new season of Succession picks off from Season 2's finale of Kendall's big betrayal and follows the consequences of the same. The Roy family is shaken to its core, and it's time to team up in order to win the corporate battle against one of their own. It's not really the first time Kendall has betrayed them, but due to certain events in the past, this move from him was definitely a shocker.

'Succession' Season 3 Episode 2: A preview

With new episodes being released every week, a lot more drama can be expected in the series, especially after the turn of events in Episode 1.

The second episode of Succession Season 3 is titled Mass in Time of War and will follow Logan fighting back against the ultimate betrayal, even though he saw it coming from a mile away. Kendall is currently attempting a (very) hostile takeover of his dad’s company, Waystar Royco. While the family patriarch may ultimately welcome being ruthlessly overthrown, Logan is currently quite peeved about his son’s sudden maneuver, especially now that his daughter Shiv has decided to join forces with Kendall to take take over the company.

The official synopsis for Succession Season 3 Episode 2 reads:

"Kendall tries to get his siblings, as well as Stewy and Sandi, on his side. Fearing his legal situation, Greg asks Ewan for help."

'Succession' Season 3 Episode 2: What to expect?

Ahead of the Episode 2 premiere of Succession Season 3, there are plenty of things that could go wrong for both sides, like Kendall forgetting he has previously killed someone. All the wrongdoings of the company over the years can easily be exposed now that the company is open for investigation.

Viewers can expect a messy situation that is dripping in family drama when the Roys go to war against each other. There's also an inherent selfishness that may come into play if all the Roy siblings join forces.

The second episode of Succession Season 3 will release on Monday, October 25, on Hotstar.

