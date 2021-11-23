'Succession' Season 3 Episode 6 review: Shiv or Roman? Who will Logan side with in HBO Max's latest episode? (Spoilers)

The sixth episode of HBO Max's series on the corrupted rich, Succession, premiered on November 22, and it's time to pick a new President for the country because why not?

Written by Will Tracy, episode 6 of Succession has sidelined Kendall's agenda, a.k.a. the big FBI raid on Waystar with a new toy for the Roys to play with: the future of America. The episode focuses on the Future Freedom Summit in Virginia, where power-players gather to pick the next President from the candidates, and yes, Connor is still running.

It's time to dive in and dissect the latest episode of HBO Max's Succession.

'Succession' Season 3 Episode 6: Recap and review

Recap

Succession's Season 3 Episode 6 picks up the latest news of the President, a.k.a. Logan's buddy, the Raisin, not running again. All thanks to Roman for messing that up. So, it's time for the corrupt rich to descend upon the secret gathering where they nominate a new one. On the other hand, Kendall is still working hard to bring his dad down with 'the best lawyer in town'.

The episode, What It Takes, merely illustrates Waystar Royco and Logan Roy's power since what they decide on matters a lot. Last week, they practically forced the President of the United States into early retirement, and this week they are picking a new one. The scandal now seems very ineffectual to the Roys, even with Kendall still coming for them, without Greg by his side, of course.

Succession's latest episode starts with Kendall preparing to testify against Logan's crimes alongside his lawyer Lisa. The shocker for Kendall here is that all the papers he has on the company are not as incriminating as he thinks they are, now that Waystar is cooperating with the FBI. Yet he wanted Lisa to 'try harder', eventually letting go of her and searching for a new legal time. Now that cousin Greg is out of the team, all Kendall can do is threaten him for the betrayal, and Greg finds himself on the same 'possible prison' boat as Tom.

Little Pinky has bigger issues like in every episode of Succession. They are all ego-centric as she confronts her dad for humiliating her at the shareholder's meeting. Logan says that he is unwell and dismisses her. Shiv obviously craves attention and appreciation like every Roy kid for still keeping Logan from losing the company, but poor old daddy doesn't care.

As for Romulus, he has a whole lot of gossip to tell, especially now that he thinks his dad is up to something in the assistant business. From someone who has no relation to the family, he also learns that his mother is remarrying and has not informed any of her kids, not to forget she isn't marrying the guy she was with the last time they met. The Roys (except Kenny) attend the Future Freedom Summit, a conservative event where the rich and the politicians basically pick out the next President.

What is Kendall up to, though? Oh, he's just trying to get someone from the opposite team to side with him, and this time, it's poor old Tom. The man is scared to death now that prison is possible, making himself an easy target for Kenny. He drives down to Virginia and meets up with Tom, only to say that Kendall has been run over multiple times, and as for Logan, he is still where he was. Tom is straightforward in general, and his message to Kendall is very clear.

Still from HBO Max's Succession Season 3 Episode 6 - choosing the candidate (Image via HBO Max)

The atmosphere is tense as towards the end of this episode of Succession, the Roys gather in Logan's suite and decide which candidate to pick. It's been a long day for everyone, but the Roys sure are strong-headed when it comes to bringing the other one down. They all have personal agendas, and Logan is testing them. He has gone from stressing over the FBI raid to joking about firing the deputy attorney general in charge of the investigation with the acting Vice President.

After sitting with everyone's individual choice of President, including Connor, and hearing Greg out (not really), Logan goes with Roman's choice, which is the budding fascist Mencken, and Shiv is horrified. Knowing Shiv, even the smallest of things can make her turn against someone, especially if she isn't benefiting from it. Things may or may not take an interesting turn next week now that Pinky and Captain Cuddles seem to be at war.

Review

This episode of Succession is a rather interesting one now that the focus has shifted from the FBI raid to choosing the next President of the United States. Waystar seems to be cooperating, and Kendall's hard work appears to be failing, especially now that Lisa is not representing him. This week's episode was directed by Succession regular Andrij Parekh, who last directed season two's Hunting.

The episode delivered some very great lines and tried to shift its focus on each of the characters and what they are dealing with. Kendall being non-cooperative with his legal team and convincing Tom to side with him, Greg and Tom whining and dining together, Shiv trying to look better than others with her past Presidential knowledge, Roman finally doing something right by Logan, and well, Connot being Connor. The episode of Succession seemed wholesome.

Still from HBO Max's Succession Season 3 Episode 6 - Kendall and Lisa (Image via HBO Max)

The Future Freedom Summit looked like a success for everyone except Shiv. The episode recalled the Argestes business summit of the previous season, only this time Roman didn't get slapped by dear old daddy. All season, Team Logan has been in beast mode trying to get through Kendall's constant assassination attempts, but in this episode of Succession, he played a very small role with not a whole lot of screentime.

Succession this season has had actors like Adrien Brody, guest star. He practically carried the last episode on his back as the heavyweight shareholder. This season of Succession is almost ending, but actors like Alexander Skarsgård and Ella Rumpf have yet to make an appearance. So, it's believable that something big is cooking towards the end of this season. Let's not forget the brilliant trailer of Season 3.

The upcoming episode, Too Much Birthday, premiering on November 29 will focus on Kendall's 40th birthday bash, which invites drama amongst the Roys. But for now, fans can stream the latest episode on HBO Max, with previous seasons of Succession also available on the platform.

