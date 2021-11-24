'Emily in Paris' Season 2: 3 ways in which Lily Collins' Emily is relatable

Love is in the air, but this time it's from Paris on Netflix's upcoming season of Emily in Paris.

Directed by Darren Star, the show stars Lily Collins as Emily, who moves to Paris after a job opportunity jumps her way. The narrative takes viewers through her journey of adjusting to and navigating her new life in Paris with a mean boss and a hot neighbor.

Netflix's Emily in Paris also stars Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, Arnaud Viard and William Abadie with Lucien Laviscount joining the cast as well.

'Emily in Paris' is relatable and here's how

Emily in Paris dropped the trailer for season 2 last week and is all set to hit Netflix on 22 December 2021. The trailer features Emily dealing with the aftermath of all the messy decisions she made last season. The series will have 10 episodes in total.

The upcoming season of Emily in Paris teases a new love interest for the protagonist:

"After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work—which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her."

Season 2 of Emily in Paris will be added to the list of guilty pleasures, but listed below are three reasons why Emily is very relatable.

1) The boy drama

Everyone relates to the boy drama Emily goes through in Emily in Paris. From falling for the hot chef to old bosses being creepy. The constant daydreaming done by Emily is more relatable than anything on the show. Coupled with that, one cannot forget the struggles she initially faced with her long distance relationship.

But Emily has her priorities straight and they definitely do not include boys or any of the related dramas.

2) Messy situations

Emily is indeed a very confident person but nobody can hide from sticky situations. At times, her own confidence and optimism leads to messy predicaments. Confidence sure is key, but too much optimism is never a good idea, especially when you're barging in on your boss or eavesdropping.

Emily treasures her friendships with Camille and Mindy but keeping secrets and having an affair with your friend's boyfriend is not a friendly thing to do and she knows it.

3) Bright and dark days

Emily's personality is very chirpy and bubbly but even she has bad days which makes her real and believable. Her character in Emily in Paris has a very optimistic outlook on life but she also deals with the world where women are still not enough.

Be it boy trouble or your boss disliking you, Emily indeed is a very relatable person even if her fashion sense isn't.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catch up with Emily in Paris and stream its upcoming season from 22 December 2021, exclusively on Netflix.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul