Where to watch 'Euphoria' Season 2? Release date, teaser clip and more about the HBO Max series 

The wait is finally over as the highly-acclaimed teen drama Euphoria is back and HBO Max gave viewers the first look at the upcoming season.

Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria is loosely based on the Israeli television miniseries of the same name. The show follows a group of high school students as they navigate life through their experiences of drugs, friendships, love, intimacy, identity and trauma. The series has been praised for its close depiction of today's generations along with its stunning music and cast.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of HBO Max's Euphoria.

When is 'Euphoria' Season 2 expected to release?

The official announcement for the series' renewal was made in July 2019. Last year, HBO ordered two special episodes before the second season was released. The first episode, titled Trouble Don't Last Always, focused on Rue dealing with the aftermath of her leaving Jules at the train station and relapsing. The second episode, F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob, followed Jules' side of the story.

The second season of Euphoria is all set to release on January 9, only on HBO Max but no official poster for the series has been released yet. According to the lead, Zendaya, there would be some strong development in the series' characters. She also added:

"It's a challenging season. It's gonna be hard and it's gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character, because I think she represents a lot for so many people."

The upcoming season of Euphoria will see the lead cast returning with Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Storm Reid, Algee Smith and Colman Domingo. The series will also see recurring guest stars as well.

Check out the trailer for 'Euphoria' Season 2

The first trailer for Euphoria's upcoming season dropped last night, sending fans into a frenzy. The teaser clip gave viewers a glimpse of what they are in for, tapping into all the elements that makes Euphoria what it is. Viewers can also see the main cast returning for the season with a whole lot of new drama.

The official synopsis for Euphoria's Season 2 reads:

"Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction."

The series has received several accolades since its release, including a Primetime Emmy Award and is well known for its casting, story, visuals, styling and approach to mature subject matter. Euphoria's Rotten Tomatoes scores have a positive rating of 80 percent. The site's verdict on the show is as follows:

"Though at times hard to watch, Euphoria balances its brutal honesty with an empathetic – and visually gorgeous – eye to create a uniquely challenging and illuminating series, held together by a powerfully understated performance from Zendaya."

Euphoria also has the big names from the music industry associated with it, from Drake executively producing it to Labrinth composing the original soundtrack for the series.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stream Euphoria Season 2 from January 9, exclusively on HBO Max with its previous season available to watch on the platform right now.

Edited by Danyal Arabi